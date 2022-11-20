I know hunger.
I spent part of my childhood in a country where war took everything from my family. Fighting destroyed homes and lives and disrupted the economy. Food distribution was brought to a halt, bringing people to their knees. Finding food to feed anyone was impossible.
One of the only childhood memories I have is hunger. During the war, the only normalcy children were given was a chance to attend some school here and there, but how do you concentrate on school work while your stomach is rumbling constantly?
Moving to the United States was the best thing that has happened to my family. My parents were able to find jobs and made enough money to provide a safe home and food for me and my siblings.
Unfortunately, not every person in the United States gets an opportunity to secure a job and provide for their family. Even some people who hold jobs are not making enough money to survive.
As the holidays are approaching, I, like many in our country, am excited to be in the presence of family enjoying delicious holiday meals.
Sadly, so many people in our community will not have the same experience.
We consider ourselves fortunate to live in a strong country where no one should go hungry, but this is not the case for all. With food prices on the rise, our neighbors are finding themselves in a situation where they cannot afford to purchase food.
After growing up poor and suffering as a child, I decided to dedicate my career to the nonprofit world to help people who are in need. Recently, I was offered the position of the chief executive officer at Wellspring Interfaith Social Services. This job has given me the opportunity to see the need of food pantries in Allen County.
The number of families needing food from Wellspring’s pantry alone has increased by 218% in the past few months. Most families seeking food have children in their households. The increased need of food is very challenging for food pantries to sustain.
In the United States, about 13 million children are dealing with hunger every day. Hunger is also a problem of the future; malnourished children could contribute to future societal problems, creating a new generation of poverty.
Hunger and malnourishment can have an effect on students’ ability to learn and focus. This will only create challenges in the lives of our youth as they will struggle in certain areas of life as they mature.
Food prices are skyrocketing across our country, and it seems the cycle of poverty will not end anytime soon.
Families in our community are forced to make the choice between paying rent and utilities or purchasing food for their children. Families are forced to cut expenses where they can, and that often includes food.
Currently in our community, thousands of families are struggling with hunger, and they don’t know where their next meal is going to come from. As this is so disturbing for so many of us, it does remain a reality for some.
COVID-19 only caused resources to become more limited. Since the pandemic started, foods such as fruits, vegetables and dairy products are seeing a tremendous cost increase. With prices increasing globally, food pantries are becoming a necessity for many.
This giving season, please remember your neighbors and consider helping local food pantries. Hunger is a problem for all, not just people who are directly impacted. Your donation will ensure families in our community receive nutritious food needed to survive.
Hunger and lack of access to nutritious food in our community aren’t issues that can wait for politicians to solve. Together, we can end food insecurity and break the cycle of poverty in Allen County and surrounding communities.
I remember hunger. That memory resides in my bones. That memory makes me extremely thankful during this season and throughout the year.
Ermina Mustedanagic is CEO of Wellspring Interfaith Social Services.