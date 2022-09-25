When will domestic violence be taken seriously?
Domestic violence is the use of power and control within an intimate relationship that threatens a person’s well-being. The abuse can be physical, sexual, emotional and/or financial.
Domestic violence can happen to anyone of any race, age, sexual orientation, religion or gender. It can happen to couples who are married, living together or dating. Domestic violence affects people of all socioeconomic backgrounds and education levels.
It can happen to friends, family or co-workers.
It can happen to you.
Chances are some of you already have stopped reading. Why? Is it because we think it could never happen to us or isn’t happening to those we know? Or, are we not taking it as seriously as we should as a society?
Per the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, on average nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. During one year, this equates to more than 10 million women and men.
This is just the stat on physical abuse. Given that domestic violence is an underreported crime, can you image what the real numbers would show? Can you imagine what the numbers would be if we added in emotional abuse, sexual abuse and financial abuse?
If this information doesn’t alarm you, you are not alone.
Recently, I was talking with a professional who provides domestic violence training. She shared that during her trainings, she will tell stories of women being strangled, children being harmed, and the family dog being punched or kicked by the abuser. Often, the audience will not gasp until the dog being abused is mentioned.
I love my pets as well and want no harm to come to an animal, but I also don’t want harm to come to a human, either an adult or child. It seems as a society we have become so desensitized when it comes to the abuse of humans.
And it’s no wonder.
Through the years, countless TV shows, video games and movies have downplayed the severity of domestic violence.
I am a lover of “The Andy Griffith Show,” but even in this beloved old TV series, there are a couple of episodes that seem to downplay domestic violence, including jokes like, “the only thing a woman understands is a leg of lamb to the mouth.”
Even reality TV today makes a mockery of court hearings regarding domestic violence, as was evidenced during the Amber Heard/Johnny Depp trial.
Domestic violence is serious. When does society begin to react as if this were the case?
Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 10 men will experience domestic violence in their lifetime.
The pandemic has significantly increased rates of domestic violence, leading to what is now called the “shadow pandemic.” In Indiana, the shadow pandemic has resulted in a 181% increase in domestic violence homicides.
The trauma from domestic violence has long-term effects not only to the adults, but also to any children in the household. Untreated trauma can negatively affect physical health and well-being for years to come.
Additionally, individuals experiencing domestic violence may feel guilt or be subjected to shaming. It’s not unusual for women experiencing domestic violence not to have the support of other adult family members. Well-meaning loved ones and friends may make comments such as: “If you leave, how will you provide for yourself?” or “Just don’t do anything that makes him mad.”
It is never the fault of the abused, but there are people who falsely believe someone may have deserved being abused.
Others may hear people make comments like “there is no way that would happen to me! I would send him packing!”
And, some may not understand how a man could be a victim of domestic violence.
So, not only do people struggling with domestic violence have to find the will to go on living each day, locate the educated people who understand, and secure resources to help them escape the abuse, they also must navigate the plethora of comments from those who are uneducated about domestic violence yet proclaim to be in their corner.
It’s time to take domestic violence seriously. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and there is no better time than now to educate yourself. Please be a part of the solution.
Kristina Johnson Nussbaum is chief revenue officer at YWCA Northeast Indiana.