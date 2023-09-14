This American experiment in a government of, by and for the people is comatose. It cannot be revived by those who currently hold our elected or appointed offices. It must be reinvented.
The chasm that exists between the extreme right and the extreme left will not be bridged unless our leaders reinstitute serious dialogue along with an effort to understand one another.
Most moderate politicians are either cowed by the emotional ferocity coming from the extreme wings, not willing or able to risk their positions of influence, or just not fully committed to the ideals espoused by the Founding Fathers.
This country has never lived up to the principles proclaimed in its founding papers, but the intent was noble. It now appears that several more generations striving earnestly to live up to those principles will be needed.
We cannot finish, or even make meaningful progress, along the required path while our leaders blindly stick to parochial, partisan beliefs.
The next few decades, believe it or not, will be even worse than recent experience. The 2024 general election will likely lead to the death of democracy as we know it.
This assessment is based on the likelihood that Donald Trump will be the GOP’s candidate. In that case, the Democrats (the only alternative) will win the White House. Trump, his shadow government and his ardent followers will proclaim “stolen election” more vehemently and with greater violence than after the 2020 election. I suspect we will see violence at several polling places, particularly in red states. Allowing open gun carry and greater freedoms for poll “watchers” are toxic to the freedom of voting for the general public.
Trump, elected or not, will move us further along the path to elections like we have seen in banana republics and in Russian-occupied Ukrainian oblasts.
I am optimistic the Democrats will regain the House while improving their Senate majority. This outcome will at least offer some relief from the chaotic and vengeful tactics of the current Congress. I also foresee more of a shift from red to blue in some state legislatures.
Still, this will not mean less opposition from red-state politicians and more dubious, destructive and, yes, creative attacks on the nation’s institutions.
The nation needs to make some fundamental changes in governance to encourage the more essential changes in prevailing attitudes. I would like to see more progressive changes in gun control, diversity acceptance, birth control politics, citizen initiatives, environmental stewardship, gerrymandering, corporate law and the Supreme (but corrupted) Court of Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas.
Gun control? Come on, it’s obvious. Necessary and effective limits can be achieved with simple and common-sense changes.
Diversity acceptance is a fundamental necessity. Everyone is different and entitled to live the life they need in order to attain their full potential. This is a constitutional right, regardless of whether it is explicitly mentioned in the original Constitution. This does not need an amendment to be recognized.
Birth control is an area that belongs solely in the personal and medical realm. Politicians should not be allowed to replace medical or psychological prescriptions with their ideological restrictions.
There must be exceptions to strict abortion prohibition for medical and psychological necessity.
I have written before that I support the Electoral College. Since we are a republic, each state deserves some extra weight beyond simply a popular vote nationwide. Without this, we get a tyranny of the majority.
States should pick electors according to the popular vote within their boundaries. But they cannot decide arbitrarily to ignore their citizens if the party leaders don’t like the results.
Still, there is definitely a role for citizen referendums in all states and, yes, nationwide. Gerrymandering must not be used to impose a tyranny of the minority, which red states are pursuing with zeal.
Environmental stewardship is the responsibility of all of us. We must learn to consume less of the earth’s resources, both to improve the quality of our own lives and to leave as much as we can to our descendants.
Corporate reforms and Supreme Court oversight both need more attention. The behavior of corporations and their managers, and that of politically biased justices, cannot be left unregulated by those who proclaim to work for their constituents. People matter more than profits and more than personal power.
Let me propose a possible vision for America if necessary changes are not urgently sought. I recommend viewing Hulu’s “A Handmaid’s Tale” to see how life might be under the thumb of people like Trump.
Maybe MAGA is an acronym for Make America Gilead’s Accomplice.
Bob Vanrooyen is a Fort Wayne resident and first-generation American.