On March 16, Jill Long Thompson authored an op-ed castigating U.S. Rep. Jim Banks (“ ‘Anti-woke’ stance feint from Banks’ real agenda”). It seems a few people do that in The Journal Gazette.
To be fair with Thompson, she was a fairly decent member of the House. She actually showed up and voted about 98.4% of the time. Her opinion piece, however, was very disingenuous.
Each year the Senate and House take thousands of votes, some to pass bills, resolutions, nominations and treaties, and others on procedural matters such as cloture and other motions. Not all votes are recorded, such as when there is no one opposed.
Thompson chose a very select area to lay into Banks. As a thoughtful and educated person, I would have expected more from her.
Take, for example, her position on Banks being associated with the Club for Growth. She would have you believe that organization is a supremely evil empire. Here are a few of the issues the Club for Growth advocates for:
• Reducing income tax rates and repealing the death tax.
• Replacing the current tax code with a fair/flat tax.
• The full repeal of Obamacare and the end of abusive lawsuits through medical malpractice/tort reform.
• Reducing the size and scope of the federal government.
• Cutting government spending and passing a balanced budget amendment to the Constitution.
• Regulatory reform and deregulation.
• Expanding school choice.
As Thompson deems it her responsibility to inform the reading public of whom Banks accepts campaign contributions and political support from, I believe she should be held to the same standards.
Can Thompson explain why I and others should not be concerned that she accepted contributions from the AFL-CIO Cope Political Contributions Committee? Or the National Education Association? Or the Trial Lawyers of America Political Action Managers List? Or Laborer’s International Union?
Should you care to look at the Who’s Who that made contributions to her various campaigns you will see names like Barbra Streisand, George Soros, Vernon Jordan, plus many others whose politics you may or may not agree with. Does that make her unfit for office? No, it does not.
Should I care who contributed to her various campaigns? Yes, only because we all know that who gives the money gets the attention. It always has been that way and always will be.
However, just because Thompson does not like the Club for Growth and the support it will be giving Banks does not make it the evil empire she would have you believe it is. Do your own research. Become informed.
Once you do that you will have made the effort to find out for yourself. Make your own opinion.
I have found in my long life, and even more so in recent history, that there is a total lack of education, and in many cases total ignorance in opinions that appear in this space. It would be a very simple exercise for me to document, with references, the propaganda, lies and misrepresentations that have occurred over the past two years of the Biden administration, and the same for Joe Biden personally. But what would that accomplish? It would only further entrench the rank and file of the Democratic Party. There would be no changing of the minds.
Thompson made a point of referring to Banks’ voting record. Anytime I hear or read a statement like that, it tells me the person making the statement is only attempting to make the other guy look bad.
Have any of you read any of the legislation you comment on? The honest answer would be no. Do any of you, on either side of the aisle, know who actually writes congressional legislation? It is not members of Congress. It is lobbyists and attorneys – those most liable to receive the benefits of the written legislation. Thompson did not point that out.
In contrast to Thompson’s opinion, I would encourage all voters to educate themselves on legislation. Ask questions. Listen. Attend meetings. If possible, ask for, receive and read a piece of legislation. If you have not done that, it will be an eye-opening experience.
As for Banks, I have said it before, and I will say it again. Get used to him, people. He is going to be your junior senator in the next election, and after that? Jim Banks for president.
Dave Cooper is a Churubusco resident.