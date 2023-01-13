Fifty years ago, Fort Wayne resident Lillian Embick had a dream of bringing joy to vulnerable residents of our community by sharing the gift of music.
As a child, Embick had spent several years living in an orphanage, where often the highlight of her week was a visit from performers who would sing, dance, play the piano or otherwise entertain the children. She cherished these memories and carried them with her to adulthood.
When Embick founded Audiences Unlimited Inc. in 1972, few would have predicted the organization would eventually impact the lives of hundreds of thousands of residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
Over the years, Lillian and her husband, Byron, built a large base of performers who shared music ranging from string quartets to barbershop quartets, performing anything from Bach to banjo.
Today, Audiences Unlimited is proud of its mission to break down barriers to reach often-forgotten audiences.
We create cultural experiences that enrich the lives of northeast Indiana residents who are aging, ill or living with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and who have limited access to the arts.
Our programs entertain, inspire and affirm and have grown to include in-house music performances in long-term-care facilities, community outings for their residents, and My Expressions arts participation programs at L.I.F.E. Adult Day Academy.
As Audiences Unlimited eagerly looks forward to the next 50 years, our focus is on current program growth, program expansion to meet community needs, and sustainability. While maintaining our current programs and relationships with partners, we are expanding programming to new audiences.
Two exciting new projects are:
• “The Neurodiversity Project: The Wonderful World of Aesop,” an adaptive narrative theater production with Fort Wayne Youtheatre. Ten pairs of middle and high school-aged neurotypical and neurodivergent youth will work together to present this dramatic production in April.
• In partnership with Arts United and the AWS Foundation, Audiences Unlimited coordinated performers of diverse abilities to the stages of Taste of the Arts in August in downtown Fort Wayne.
Audiences Unlimited is grateful for our established partnerships, whose growth is critical to ensure our sustainability.
Developing a solid volunteer and donor base is vital for our success.
To achieve these goals, we’ve launched a community-wide awareness campaign to showcase Audiences Unlimited’s unique work of enriching lives through exposure to the arts.
In addition, we are blessed with longstanding relationships with talented artists who play musical instruments, sing and dance; some of them have performed for our audiences for several decades. We are always recruiting new artists, but we must increase our modest honorarium to better compensate them for their time and talents.
If you or an elderly loved one have ever experienced the life-transforming power of music, we invite you to partner with us in our mission. Please consider joining us in our 50th anniversary celebration as we raise $50,000 for 50 years and beyond.
Your support can make the arts come to life for special audiences in our community.
Anna Ross is executive director of Audiences Unlimited.