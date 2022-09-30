On Sept. 18, The Journal Gazette ran a letter from Jim Boeglin, author of the new book “Fascism in 21st Century America.” About the same date, news broke about Donald Trump embracing QAnon, a font of ugly conspiracy theories – shades of Adolf Hitler and his embrace of anti-semitic libels.
As a retired attorney, Boeglin lays out the case that the Trump cult has many similarities to fascism as it arose in Italy and Germany – including very big lies and disdain for shared power and the rule of law.
He compares the personalities and strategies of Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini, Vladimir Putin and other “strongmen” to Trump and his idiosyncrasies. The many parallels include narcissism, cruelty, lack of empathy, use of propaganda, seeking control over the ballot box and disregard for due process.
Boeglin notes Trumpist efforts to suppress opposition votes in future elections. The most outrageous include intimidating election workers and even a proposal to let a state legislature decide who won the state’s electoral votes for president.
The fascist wing of the Republican Party is trying to block fair elections.
“The Joint Chiefs of Staff and top military officers,” Boeglin notes, “successfully resisted efforts by Trump to use the U.S. Military to be involved in his political ambitions, including seizing voting machines and ballots and the suppression of peaceful demonstrations by American citizens.”
One failure occurred, however, when Gen. Mark Milley allowed himself to be cajoled by Trump into walking with him for a photo op after the National Guard broke up a peaceful protest. Milley, the country’s top military officer, later apologized to his colleagues.
Boeglin writes that Milley was “so concerned about Trump’s inappropriate use of the military for political purposes that he took the unusual step to remind all branches of the military to resist potential orders from Trump to attack civilians following the 2020 election.”
Trump has not (yet) had the power of many foreign fascists to actually imprison or kill his opponents at will, but I have no doubt he would do so if he could. Boeglin recalls that Trump frequently encourages harsh treatment of his critics and once referred to police violence against reporters as “actually a beautiful sight.”
In an era when real journalism has been economically undermined by the internet, Trump and his followers have made things much worse by labeling negative reports about him as “fake news.” Josef Goebbels would have applauded.
Other fascistic tendencies among Trumpers that Boeglin discusses include integration of church and state, the rise of white supremacist movements, anti-intellectualism and the racist southern border wall.
I think Trump is driven less by ideology than Mussolini and Hitler were, and more by simple greed and ego. His ultra-nationalist rejection of the Paris Climate Agreement, however, was a global disaster.
Unlike Hitler and Mussolini, Trump is no warmonger, even though he admired Putin’s “genius.” But as it has conquered the once-great Republican Party, Trumpism itself feels to me like the biggest danger to the American republic since the Civil War.
In the hands of Michael Flynn, Tucker Carlson, the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, Trumpism is highly ideological and frighteningly nationalistic. It has made Trump almost a fuehrer figure.
Look what it did to Liz Cheney. She was one of the leading Republicans in Congress until she bravely rejected Trump’s anti-American lies about the 2020 election being stolen from him. She was kicked out of Republican leadership, then Trumpers in her home state denied her nomination to another term. They bought into the lies, as have Republicans across much of the country.
Trumpism threatens tens of millions of Americans, be they progressive, Black, gay, Muslim, poor or ill. In the latter case, remember that when Trump was in power, the Republicans came within one vote of killing Obamacare, a lifeline to health care for millions. Trump campaigned against Obamacare in 2016, claiming he would come up with something better. That was just another big lie, but it helped him win the election.
I believe the recent eruption of book bans, the massacre of Black shoppers in Buffalo and the violent attempt to overturn the 2020 election are all reflections of American fascism. In the latter case, of course, it was indeed Trump himself who led the putsch.
As you may surmise, Boeglin, who is also a poet, is a more compassionate analyst of Trumpism than I am.
I think he wrote his book partly to prompt fellow Americans who admire certain things about Trump to look more deeply into where their leader is leading them.
In that spirit, I hope the publication of Boeglin’s book will lead to a public conversation in Fort Wayne about whether Trumpism is American fascism in the making.
Perhaps Boeglin could be joined by Allen County Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine in a debate. Or how about both of them on a panel that includes Fort Wayne’s most recent Republican mayor, Paul Helmke, who is now director of the Civic Leaders Center at Indiana University-Bloomington?
Boeglin is on to a central and vital question about America’s future. I hope lots of citizens – especially Republicans – will seriously pursue the answer.
Evan Davis is a resident of Fort Wayne.