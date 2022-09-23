A recent purchase reminded me of the long-standing laws, policies and procedures in place regarding a must-have product: the automobile.
This got me to thinking.
With the end of 2022, it is projected there will be just over 290 million automobiles and more than 393 million firearms in the U.S. And when it comes to automobiles, one might say our country is religious about keeping track of their operation and ownership through methods such as the vehicle identification number.
Because our country makes a real point of it, every automobile’s vehicle identification number offers an array of facts at our fingertips such as the manufacturer, original dealer, service record, safety inspection dates, number of owners, leasing details, mileage, sales dates and more.
Additionally, across all 50 states, automobile insurance is mandatory for liability and injury and strict laws are on the books to help ensure an automobile’s proper use. Many young adults become student drivers to gain training on how to operate an automobile appropriately and, presumably, secure less expensive insurance rates once their training is completed.
Also, every state in the union has established a bureau of motor vehicles to keep records of title and registration information so it can send citizens annual billing to renew their automobile plates.
All these facts regarding automobile operation, ownership, insurance and record-keeping are universally accepted by the citizens of this country. Yet even with this attention and acceptance, the ubiquitous automobile operated daily by a diverse pool of drivers still caused more than 42,000 deaths in 2020 from motor vehicle crashes.
But imagine the counterproductive inconsistencies and resulting fatalities that would spring up across the U.S. if these existing guardrails were weakened or eliminated.
It is therefore understandable that local, state and national legislators, law enforcement officials and members of the general public are not calling for the loosening of automobile laws or the elimination of other policies and procedures. If anything, society’s intolerance toward drinking and driving, for example, has prompted stricter laws, and certainly the advent of smartphones and other technology has necessitated new laws and other measures in order to protect society as a whole.
But laws, policies and procedures look much different when it comes to firearms in this country, even though there are enough in existence today for every man, woman and child with 67 million left over, resulting in just under 40,000 fatalities in 2019 from firearm misuse.
Underscoring this point, many local, state and national Republican legislators, in particular, continue to call for – to the dismay of law enforcement officials and a majority of U.S. citizens – the loosening of firearm legislation and subsequent laws that are designed to quell firearm carnage.
Such unconscionable legislative missteps set a self-destructive tone throughout this country that gun violence is the cost of individual – constitutionally protected – liberty.
But firearm ownership, like automobile ownership, should come with both rights and responsibilities, and there is a meaningful, time-tested course of action our elected officials can follow to rectify reckless firearm legislation from being passed into law.
Local, state and national elected officials can look to how this country has historically handled automobile operation, ownership and record-keeping as a model to emulate.
For starters, the serial identification number on every firearm should be viewed in the same manner as the automobile’s vehicle identification number to kickstart a more accurate data collection and record-keeping process that will serve to promote overall firearm safety.
But this substantive use of the firearm serial identification number should be just the beginning of a more extensive examination of other laws, policies and procedures surrounding the automobile to determine which measures are most transferable to firearms.
In other words, how this country comprehensively manages automobiles can be meaningfully transferred to how we comprehensively manage firearms.
So, when any citizen gets into an automobile, we should remember that as a state and nation there is no need to start from scratch to intentionally reduce gun violence. An existing roadmap lies in our love affair with the automobile and all that’s been put in place over the years to manage its operation, ownership and record-keeping – much of it transferable to firearms.
This country’s love of automobiles matches, at least in certain circles, its love of firearms. Let’s love them both, but start treating them similarly.
It makes no sense to couple more and more guns with weaker and weaker gun laws. We have seen how that plays out year after year, place after place, loved one after loved one.
Just where in the U.S. do daily shootings we don’t hear about and mass shootings we do hear about have to take place before a tipping point finally is reached to really rein in gun violence? In my neighborhood? In yours?
Greg Slyford, a Fort Wayne resident, is a retired educator.