The country was heating up in the summer of 2016, but the worry wasn’t the weather. The worry was the way our government leaders were talking to one another and about one another, with a nastiness we had not seen in our lifetime.
That summer, I started a group email conversation with more than 100 friends and colleagues around the country. My question was: “How can we prevent the hatefulness of the 2016 presidential election from infecting our states and local communities?”
The responses were many. What was remarkable was that everyone believed the best hope was grassroots. When we know the people in our workplaces, our schools, neighborhoods, grocery stores and faith-based and civic spaces, it is almost impossible to hate and demonize them.
One of the people in my email community was Rachel Tobin-Smith. She invited Patti Hays and Faith Van Gilder. The four of us met, and AVOW Advancing Voices of Women was born.
The founders believed then and now that courageous civility – respecting different perspectives to seek greater understanding – is both a skill and a gift to grow here at home then share everywhere else. It is the secret sauce to getting good things done in government and public service.
To date, the AVOW Women’s Campaign Institute has educated and inspired 73 women from both parties who were carefully chosen because they have proven they are strong and collaborative. Many are now serving in office or on public boards and commissions to make northeast Indiana better.
Every woman who won in May’s primary is an AVOW Women’s Campaign Institute alumnus or professor.
When we look forward to a place and time where we stop fighting culture wars in government and focus on what citizens really need, it will be these leaders who will close Indiana’s income gap for women, eliminate infant mortality, improve women’s health, assure excellent and safe education for all, and stop the violence against women and families.
These female leaders are already proving their worth at the grassroots level. We look forward to spreading their collaborative leadership in state and federal government.
If you are this kind of collaborative woman, or you know this kind of collaborative woman, the AVOW Institute is coming soon. From Aug. 4-6, there are more than 40 highly regarded leaders who will volunteer their time and expertise to teach women how to run for office, how to manage a successful campaign and how to get appointed to a public board or commission.
Instructors include Patti Russo, executive director of the Campaign School at Yale; former congresswoman Jill Long Thompson; Kendallville Mayor SuzAnne Handshoe; former Fort Wayne Mayor Paul Helmke; former LaPorte Mayor Leigh Morris; Fort Wayne City Clerk Lana Keesling; Fort Wayne City Councilwomen Sharon Tucker and Michelle Chambers; Allen County Superior Court Judge Lori Morgan; former Superior Court Judge and Third District congressional candidate Wendy Davis; Alana Arellano, inclusion institute facilitator for The League; Fort Wayne City Recorder Nicole Keesling; and many more.
The institute offers three tracks and one-on-one “speed mentoring” to prepare women to lead.
My favorite moment of the AVOW Institute is graduation. Inevitably, a rising graduate shares that she hadn’t previously known a woman of the other party, but now she regards a sister graduate as a trusted ally. In this very publication, an AVOW graduate wrote a letter of support for a woman from the other party.
When I see this level of collaboration and respect for different perspectives, I gain greater hope for the state of our union. I encourage you to find the cause, the opportunity, the time and the courage to advance your own voice.
Marilyn Moran- Townsend is chair of AVOW Women’s Campaign Institute, a co-founder of AVOW Advancing Voices Of Women and CEO of CVC Communications.