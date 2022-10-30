On Feb. 23, 2001, my doctor confirmed I was 12 weeks pregnant. My birth control had failed.
Fortunately, I had a loving partner, an advanced degree, steady employment, reliable transportation, health insurance, secure housing and a community of supportive family and friends.
Because I was “older,” my OB-GYN recommended an amniocentesis. I refused because of the risks associated with piercing the amniotic sac.
My husband encouraged me to have the procedure, but it was my body and my choice.
This unintended pregnancy completely changed my life, professionally and personally. I have no regrets, but I had resources most women do not. I find it unfathomable that Indiana would deprive women of this most-personal and life-altering decision by threatening the liberty and livelihood of their doctors.
Indiana was the first state to rush into a special legislative session when the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade.
Legislators representing Hoosiers on both sides of the aisle called for a non-binding referendum on the November ballot. Let the people vote on the issue. A gerrymandered supermajority refused the referendum and instead swiftly enacted an abortion ban that effectively subjects pregnant women and children to human labor trafficking.
Forcing human beings to function as incubators against their will is recruiting them into involuntary servitude, a Level 4 felony under Indiana code and a federal crime. Perhaps this is why the House assigned the bill to its Courts and Criminal Code Committee rather than the Public Health Committee or Family, Children, and Human Affairs Committee.
Both chambers relied on religious testimony that elevated every zygote to a “baby” and reduced every pregnant person to a “womb.” Those who are quick to humanize embryos and dehumanize women never champion universal human rights for children once they’re born or for the women who bear them.
Criminalizing abortion only benefits politicians and the patriarchy. Education, contraception and health care for mothers and babies are the only evidence-based ways to reduce the number of abortions, infant mortality and maternal mortality rates in Indiana. Forced labor will not.
As a teacher, lawyer and parent, I have always advocated for universal human rights. I have watched for decades as nations around the globe ratified treaties to support the universal human rights of women and children.
Sadly, the United States still has not.
Instead, our legislators enact policies that relegate women and children to increased poverty, homelessness and violence, even as they champion the “rights” of corporations and the unborn as “persons.”
The only way to protect unborn children is to secure the universal human rights of all women and all children.
In her book “The Real Wealth of Nations,” Riane Eisler explains how valuing women, investing in children and protecting natural resources will increase national economic stability, raise standards of living and reduce violence.
She advocates for sustainable policies that promote partnership rather than domination.
Watch Eisler’s 2011 TED talk to see how an inclusive, caring economy that measures and values human development and well-being is transforming other countries around the world.
“We the People of the United States” originally meant “white, male landowners.” Over the past 234 years, our Constitution has been a living document, expanding rights of citizenship to all men regardless of race, nationality or property. In 1920, the 19th Amendment extended suffrage to women.
Now, for the first time in U.S. history, our Supreme Court is destroying a century of progress and stripping women of rights because neither the Bill of Rights nor the 14th Amendment applied to women when originally enacted.
The only right guaranteed to women under the express language of the U.S. Constitution as amended is the right to vote.
Justice Samuel Alito’s language in the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe is intentionally ambiguous. If Congress passes a law guaranteeing a woman’s right to bodily autonomy and self-determination, the Supreme Court can say this violates state sovereignty. If Congress passes a federal abortion ban, the Supreme Court can declare that the people have spoken through their elected representatives, uphold the ban and further bend the Constitution to the will of an extremist minority.
Your vote is your voice. Vote early, by absentee ballot, or on Nov. 8, and encourage others to vote, too.
Laurie A. Gray is president of Socratic Parenting LLC.