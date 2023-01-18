Legislation creating Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a national holiday was passed 40 years ago and signed into law by President Ronald Reagan. It was 1983.
Among many things that have changed significantly in that time is King’s popularity. Last January, CNN did an extensive piece on how divided America was on its view of the civil rights leader, and initially, it was hard for me to believe.
The Gallup data has slowly but drastically changed during my 55 years. CNN reported that after his assassination in 1968: “Nearly a third (31%) say he brought (it) upon himself. Less than a majority (43%) said they were sad (38%) or angry (5%). In 2011, 94% of Americans had a favorable view of him in Gallup polling.”
I grew up under the assumption that MLK was beloved by every American. His importance and leadership were never questioned in my house. But data shows that our nation’s more collective and uniform love of him took time to grow.
In 2023 America, what about the man is not to love? Yes, as we have learned and as is always true, King was an imperfect person. But his purpose, his cause, the freedom for which he stands will always be as truly American as anything I know. It is difficult for me to fathom how a nation can have such an overwhelming love for what is commonly known about him yet continue to struggle so much in adopting his teachings.
Just this week in Indiana, we have been exposed to two political leaders who have adopted the “anti-woke” agenda as their rally cry to their increasingly isolated supporters.
Attorney General Todd Rokita, in a strange outburst, even for him, following Gov. Eric Holcomb’s State of the State address comments about increasing education funding, tweeted:
“... We should use this precious time to ACTUALLY teach our kids and NOT indoctrinate them into hating America and convincing them to change their sex.”
When the Times of Northwest Indiana interviewed him, Rokita was unable to give any examples of where this actually occurs in Indiana, calling the Times “woke.”
Also, Rep. Jim Banks has announced his intent to form and lead an “anti-woke” caucus, as reported by Newsweek. As a U.S. Senate candidate, I hoped he was broadening his views, not shrinking them.
No matter how hard white politicians work to turn “woke” into something to abhor, it just isn’t. The term was coined a century ago and is sadly still necessary in its original form.
In 1923, it simply meant being aware of the threatening surroundings Black people faced. Even as we celebrate the legacy of one of the greatest Americans who fought, died and dreamt that living woke would one day be unnecessary, we have elected leaders continuing to fight it.
It doesn’t matter how conservatives try to co-opt and convert the term into something beneficial for themselves. Racism, unequal justice and unequal opportunity are still rampant in America.
As CNN reports on the Gallup data, “King’s now-uniform popularity isn’t only because older generations died out. People’s minds changed. King became a lot more popular among many people who didn’t like him when he was alive.”
Minds have changed. And more change is clearly still needed. Apparently, starting with Rokita and Banks.
Words matter, and King had an unrivaled oratory command of the English language. Though ending “wokeness” was not his mantra, it would certainly be the result of achieving his “dream.”
Americans share his dream. It is way past time for the remaining holdouts to accept and embrace it. I can only imagine how King would interpret a term like “anti-woke.” I would imagine he would equate it with “asleep.”
Michael Leppert is an author, educator and a communication consultant in Indianapolis. This piece was originally written for the Indiana Capital Chronicle.