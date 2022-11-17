For more than a year, I have been patiently waiting for the arrival of the inevitable dilemma that Rep. Jim Banks was facing.
These are important days for the future of individual political careers in Washington, though it is much harder to see how the outcomes will be all that intriguing for Americans.
Republicans will narrowly take control of the House, which means it is time to elect a new speaker. For Indiana, it is important to watch how the rest of the new speaker’s leadership team is assembled, primarily because of Banks.
The projected majority in the House should be good news for the GOP. Until the reality of its thinness and isolation becomes clear, that is.
With Democrats securing control of the Senate, House Republicans can’t even get uncomfortable bills to President Joe Biden’s desk for him to veto. That severely limits the new majority’s ability to do much of anything meaningful given the group’s lack of interest in bipartisanship.
That “lack of interest” is one of the kindest descriptions of this bunch. More aptly, they are a group of bomb throwers, conspiracy theorists and grievance mongers. Put those traits together in a group that will likely be on the winning side of an estimated 220-215 partisan split, and it doesn’t take a genius of punditry to safely predict chaos.
So, since I’m no genius, I will confidently predict exactly that.
It is easy to interpret what happened in the midterm elections as a desire to return to rationality, or as President Warren Harding popularized the term a century ago, “normalcy.” Normalcy was never the plan for California Rep. Kevin McCarthy, ever since he traveled to Mar-a-Lago in February 2021 to get back in the good graces of Donald Trump following the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Americans have clearly asked for its government to knock off nonsense such as election denialism and get back to work, but that is a feature of any allegiance to the former president.
What did that mean for Banks? He had been relentlessly jockeying for the job of majority whip before he lost the contest on Tuesday afternoon. I assume he stayed a committed Trumpist until the bitter end of his quest. He had been dragging that anchor around too long to remove it on judgment day.
More importantly, though, what does this mean for Indiana? If Banks had been successful, it likely would have meant he would stay in the House a little while longer, and not run for higher office like the open Indiana governor’s slot in 2024, or what appears to be a possible opening for a Senate seat, if Sen. Mike Braun leaves it for the governor’s race.
What it really means for Hoosiers is far simpler. Not much. This was never about the Third District. It was all about Banks.
Banks decided in late summer of 2018 that his road to prominence required that he become a Trump sycophant. He abandoned every other part of his brand to become that, and it is hard to see how he rebrands himself. Though now it is clear that the journey Team Trump has been on is petering to its sad, predictable end.
All we will see from the House the next two years are shallow investigations in an attempt to “own the libs,” right after most Americans voted against the conspiracy and grievance platforms inspired by the former president. Oh, and since the GOP has obliterated the mere suggestion that House subpoenas should be complied with, those hearings will almost certainly be nothing but bad theater.
Leading this caucus is akin to being an NFL coach or a Twitter executive; it won’t be long before the leader gets canned. If Banks were successful in his quest right now, his career might never recover. For his own good, I am glad he lost.
Michael Leppert is an author, educator and a communication consultant in Indianapolis.