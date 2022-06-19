I make no apologies for the fact that I have made it a habit to read the books some like to ban, burn and abolish.
Whew, I feel much better having said that. It’s almost cathartic.
I read banned books.
Apparently, many other people do also because a recent CBS/YouGov poll found that 85% of polled U.S. adults don’t believe in banning books that contain information that is politically based – even when those books contain political information with which they disagree.
Some 87% don’t think books should be banned that discuss racial issues or deal openly and honestly about slavery. Stunningly, 83% don’t believe books should be banned that criticize the things we didn’t always get right in our history.
In short, I guess the old Moral Majority (or today’s knee-jerk “Do anything Florida does superminority” thought police) takes a serious back seat when it comes to real free speech, whether in written or spoken format.
So, then, why is banning books bad for our schools, our kids and our future?
I am going to come back to that question, but allow me to talk about why we ban books and prohibit free speech, and why that takes us down a rabbit hole that is bad for our country, our schools and our students.
• Today’s banned books are tomorrow’s reality. One frequent flyer on such lists is George Orwell’s “1984,” a dystopian future story in which, oddly enough, Big Brother is always watching and the “thought police” attempt to govern not only what one does, but what one thinks, watches on television, reads and talks about. (Kind of sounds like school board meetings in 2021-22, doesn’t it?) If you have not read “1984,” it is a great summer read.
• The desire to ban books in schools is more often a reflection of a parent’s insecurity on any given topic than it is a curricular concern to a child who picks out the book because “they like the cover.” A parent always has the option to review books brought home by students and read them together with their student to discuss any topics that come up. In fact, this may be a great way to get some incredible family discussions started.
How does a parent do this? I would suggest learning to do book talks (scholastic.com/teachers/teaching-tools/articles/how-to-use-book-talks-to-instill-a-love-of-reading.html) with your child. This will open discussions about what your child is reading, and will develop in them a great love of reading.
• Many of the books being banned today contain great ideas that are simply ahead of their time and need to be brought to public awareness.
Books that are appropriate and comforting for some families are few and far between. When I first started doing work with Scholastic Book Fair’s National Principal Advisory Board, there were almost no books available for students of color, students from different language backgrounds, or students who did not fit traditional gender-identity roles. Slowly, over the past 10 years, with a lot of coaching and encouragement, they have expanded their offerings so students of all backgrounds can see themselves in books and on book covers.
If we will admit it to ourselves, we read the types of books we read because we hope to find some better form of ourselves in the books we read.
• Every school district has in place policies and procedural guidelines that address the issue of controversial topics and books.
In most districts, if parents discover a book they determine to be “offensive,” the first step is not to go the school board. The first step is most likely to fill out a form detailing why one finds the book offensive. Completing the paperwork does not guarantee that the book review committee will agree about the offensive nature of a given book. However, you always have the right, as a parent, to ask the librarian not to permit your child to access or check out that book.
I could go on, but I prefer to address the positives about reading banned books. Here are a few.
• Some of the most unforgettable literary characters of all time reside in frequently banned books. Holden Caulfield, J.D. Salinger’s great creation in “The Catcher in the Rye,” has a permanent place on my bookshelf, even though other books are rotated in and out for space purposes. This little book, published first in serial form in the ’40s and then as a novel in 1951, still sells about a million copies a year. From 1961 to 1982, this little gem was the most frequently banned book in public schools.
• Ban my book, please• ! As an author myself, I am thrilled to see books that are currently hitting the lists as “not suitable for school” or “ban-worthy” are very quickly shooting to the top of the most purchased lists. I believe that is just a reflection of the fact that people want to read what they want to read, and do not want to be told, “You can’t touch this” (thanks, MC Hammer!).
• Banning of books because of language, or discussion of sexual situations or racial issues, tries to take us back to the days of “Leave It to Beaver.” We have already survived Beavis and Butt-head. Our kids today know words and definitions for things you and I have never experienced or known. Banning a book does not put life on notice; it may, however, prevent children and young people from being able to read and discuss in a safe environment the issues troubling them.
• Books are more than printed symbols on a page. They take us places, open our minds, teach us things we do not know, expand our horizons, and expose us to other cultures and ways of doing things that we may not experience otherwise. For many students – really for all of us – books provide a life we may never get to encounter except through the lived experiences of others.
Instead of banning books from schools and school libraries and public libraries, my challenge to our great community is to find more ways to follow the lead of Fort Wayne Community Schools, which recently announced a plan to add significantly to the classroom library of each elementary classroom. FWCS is spending a great deal of Title I money to add books of all types and reading levels to each classroom. You may think, “Wow, 150 books for each classroom is a lot of books!” But it’s really just scratching the surface. I would love to see each classroom have 300 new books. But that is going to take some additional community help.
What if we determined to make Fort Wayne a “city of literacy.” It’s time to take reading from banning to being our best asset. Anyone want to join me?