My father, Jim Porter, was a tennis champ in Fort Wayne. He and my mother, Jackie Porter Ferguson, often played tennis in Fort Wayne parks and in surrounding communities.
Barbie was my companion as I watched after my younger brother, Rich. Rich was interested in the game and most things that were considered “boys activities.” As one of the few girls in the park, Barbie and I developed our own world.
After the unexpected death of my father in 1960, my mother firmly told me she couldn’t afford to purchase clothing for the doll. So I began to create my own doll clothes.
With a few snips with scissors, my brother’s socks became knit skirts and pullover sweaters, and the doilies under the lamps became circle hoop skirts. When my mother forbade me from using scissors, I taught myself to wrap and tie fabric to fit my Barbie.
By second grade, with my best friends Condra and Sheila, we began to write our own plays and act out the stories with our Barbies as puppets.
Because of Barbie, by high school I made my own prom dresses. Years later, I made my own wedding dress, plus the dresses of my bridal party and the groomsmen’s cummerbunds.
With Barbie as an “internal inspiration,” I had various careers and was often the first and/or only Black female in the office/workplace.
From Fortune 500 corporations to city government, to retail management, media and social services, Barbie gave me the confidence to tap into the power that was always within me to be whatever I desired to be.
People often ask me if my position in the mayor’s office was the best job I ever had; I smile and say, “Actually, there was another …”
In 1983, as an associate buyer for L.S. Ayres in Indianapolis, I was tasked to create a “Toyland” shopping experience for children as they came downtown to see Santa and the Santa Wonderland experience. I had a generous budget, and I had to develop a business plan, floor plans, sales staff and go to vendors in New York to determine what items to stock.
I broke my assortments into active toys, educational, cars, games, etc., and all of the items that I knew would sell.
When I had satisfactorily worked through that plan, then I knew how much I could spend/invest in Barbie assortments.
That year, we sold the first of the International Barbie Collectibles, and a few months later, when the Baltimore Colts left Maryland for Indiana, we also sold the very first Indianapolis Colts T-shirts in the world.
Yes, I will see the Barbie movie because in it I see all of the young girls – and boys – begin to think of a world where they can become whatever they dream that isn’t limited by the negativity of others who never had the chance to dream.
Denise Porter, a native of Fort Wayne, remains active in retirement in local and statewide efforts to ease the path for people facing homelessness, food insecurity and isolation.