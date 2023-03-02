This past fall, I co-taught a course called "Hidden Histories" to new students in the College of Liberal Arts at Purdue University Fort Wayne.
This course takes as its fundamental thesis that the narrative of American history has been generally constructed to feature the best versions of our country’s origins, our nation’s leaders and our culture’s progressive development over time. Through the selection of the very best parts of those stories, we are also choosing, consciously or not, to defer the parts of that history that are not ideal. These revelations might bring out into the open that, for all the country and culture building we’ve done, it has often been at the violent expense of others.
The instructors and students in this course were consistently surprised and dismayed at the limits of our shared knowledge of history.
Students lamented that they felt like these histories were, in fact, hidden from them. They are astute enough to know that the blame for this rests not with a single teacher or even a single school board. Instead, it rests in decades of cultural fear and anxiety of bringing to light the inequitable and unjust foundations on which this country was built and what having a proper reckoning with that history means for us all.
The academic field of study to which these concerns are most salient is called cultural studies.
Cultural studies is a broadly defined discipline interested in how culture is created and maintained. Cultural studies instruction and research often tack between a historical look at how culture developed over time and how that history explains something about the way we experience our current moment.
Cultural studies include women’s studies, African American studies, Latinx studies and sexuality studies. The most fundamental criticism of these disciplines is that they foment division through the construction of an alternative, presumably false, narrative of the history of the United States and that cultural studies research perpetuates myths of ongoing oppression.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ project of targeting African American studies in public high schools, then, should be familiar to many of us in higher education. After his success in forcing dilution to courses in African American studies, DeSantis has moved on to target women’s studies programs along with Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion offices at public universities in Florida.
While the language of “hyper wokeness” and the looming threat of “critical race theory” may be new tactics, this is a historically consistent strategy for undermining the credibility of cultural studies.
Proponents of bills such as we have seen in Florida argue that students should receive “education, not indoctrination.” This rallying cry against cultural studies programs demonstrates the false assumptions on which this debate is cast.
This simple quote is revealing in its supposition that education is objective or neutral while any deviations to the traditional curriculum are necessarily indoctrination. If we characterize education as something objective that requires only passive consumption, we are, perhaps ironically, discouraging the critical digestion of knowledge.
At its best, a liberal arts education should teach students how to challenge ideas, how to critically consume the information provided to them, and how to draw logical conclusions from the best available evidence.
We should want a critically thinking public. A critically thinking public can process nuance, make sound judgments, and realize that the terrain of public knowledge and decision-making is often shifting based on new information.
Florida seems far from Indiana, particularly in the cold of winter, but what is happening there could easily happen here. As president of Purdue University, Mitch Daniels questioned the instruction of cultural studies and was particularly skeptical of women’s studies. He suggested instructors should avoid teaching from some of the most well-known cultural studies authors, including Howard Zinn.
The threat to education is the creeping censorship of educational institutions that represent sources of official knowledge. When experts in their fields are prevented from sharing that expertise, from telling the truth about fraught histories and the unjust conditions those histories have created in the present, we risk losing our ability to empathize and understand.
We work so hard to flatten out differences such that we strive not to see them at all; we try not to see color, we try not to see gender, we try not to see sexual orientation.
This refusal to see – to recognize how the past is present, to appreciate that we have come a long way on a host of civil rights issues and that we still have a long way to go – is painful for those of us who work hard to be sure people see, recognize and act in the interests of justice and liberation.
We cannot make progress if we reject the reality of how millions of people experience daily life in the United States. Even if we do not like the way it looks for our Founding Fathers, for our ancestors or for our contemporary moment, it is our history.
There is no harm in conceding the following truths all at once:
The origin story of the United States is predicated on the values of freedom, liberty, and equality and 10 of the first 12 presidents of this country owned enslaved people and that in 46 presidents of the United States only one has been black and none have been women and the consequences and effects racism and sexism are real and deserve our continued attention.
Our liberal arts colleagues in political science study truth and reconciliation commissions. These commissions in South Africa and Rwanda have demonstrated the kind of healing that the truth can provide all people involved in protracted conflict.
More information is better than less in understanding ourselves, understanding others and building the culture we desire together. Cultural studies is invested in just this enterprise.
Michelle L. Kelsey is associate professor and chair of the Department of Communication and affiliated faculty with the women’s studies program at Purdue Fort Wayne.