In 2024, Allen County will celebrate its 200th birthday. We should start planning for it now.
This is an important event and, like the Fourth of July, should be celebrated with parades, fireworks and all sorts of activities.
It should be observed with a ceremony beginning on the Courthouse lawn on April 1 and be the theme of the 2024 Three Rivers Festival parade.
There should be floats celebrating the founding events and floats celebrating the eventual development of the surrounding towns – Huntertown, Grabill, Woodburn, Monroeville, Aboite.
Also to be celebrated are the Indians whose local chiefs and the village in Lakeside were an important part of the community.
A committee of interested citizens should spearhead this project. The committee should include various community representatives including Todd Maxwell of the History Center; the director of the Three Rivers Festival; Tom Castaldi, county historian; John Beatty, who edited the most recent history of Fort Wayne; a representative from the Miami Tribe; and others who represent various segments of our community.
It all started 200 years ago when local citizens convinced the state legislature that this isolated community, far removed from any of the other counties, would be able to govern itself.
That community consisted of only a few hundred citizens located in the middle of nowhere. It was only able to interact with the outside world through its rivers and a few Indian trails.
Its business was two taverns and a couple of fur trading posts, all log cabins. However, it was important because of its former fort (vacated in 1819), its location as the center of the fur trade and as a vital portage between the Great Lakes and the Wabash and Ohio rivers.
Another important reason in creating the new county was that the federal government had just completed its land survey of the area. The land was now available for purchase from the federal government.
Two land speculators, John T. Barr of Baltimore and his partner John McCorkle of Piqua, Ohio, had just purchased the land around the fort. They had already laid out the streets with platted lots for sale. They also set aside a half block for a future courthouse.
The 1823 state legislature agreed and set April 1, 1824, as the date for the new county to begin. It was to be named after Col. John Allen, a hero of the War of 1812. The legislature appointed four commissioners to travel to the new county and establish the place of the county seat.
Since the only non-Indian settlement in the area was the fort, with an already platted town, it was a foregone conclusion that Fort Wayne would be the county seat.
On April 1, the four commissioners met at the local tavern owned by Alexander Ewing at the southwest corner of Columbia Street (now vacated in the middle of what is now Friemann Square) and Barr Street. Another important tavern was located diagonally across the street, owned by William Suttenfield.
Having declared Fort Wayne the county seat, the commissioners’ job was finished.
The governor had earlier appointed local citizen Allen Hamilton to act as sheriff. Hamilton’s primary job was to oversee the election of the county’s first officers and judges. Hamilton set the date for the election for May 22, 1824.
In a contested election, William Rockhill, James Wyman and Francis Comparet were elected the first county commissioners. Also elected were Anthony Davis as county clerk and two non-lawyer side judges, Samuel Hanna and Dr. Benjamin Cushman.
The new county commissioners met on May 26 to set up the county government. They appointed a county treasurer and other officers to administer the county. After declaring the entire county to be Wayne Township, they ordered an election for three township justices of the peace.
In preparation for the new county, the legislature had placed Allen County in the Third Judicial Circuit, consisting of nine counties. The first court session would be in the Ewing tavern on Aug. 9. The circuit judge from Franklin County was unable to attend and the two side judges presided.
It was a busy court session with the admission of Charles Ewing and his brother, William, as the first attorneys and the trial of large numbers of citizens facing gambling, fighting and drunk charges.
A courthouse would not be built until 1831; the county commissioners thought a jail was needed first. They ordered a county jail to be built by the next year. Until a new courthouse was built, county and court business would alternate between the two taverns and private residences.
Fort Wayne would become a town in 1829 and a city in 1840.
Our city and county have a history of celebrating important events. Among those was the 1895 (a year late) celebration of the building of the first fort. At that celebration there were parades and a number of large arches built over downtown streets celebrating important historical people, such as Gen. Anthony Wayne and Little Turtle.
In 1916, the city celebrated the 100th anniversary of the state’s admission to the union with parades and a large historical pageant at Reservoir Park.
Donald D. Doxsee of Fort Wayne is a retired attorney.