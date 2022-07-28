When it comes to America, I am always an optimist.
Our citizens are the world’s most ingenious, our military its mightiest. The last century was defined by our accomplishments and ideals, and I believe this one will be, too.
But this path is not guaranteed. Now, as then, America’s success depends on unleashing the potential of our people and outcompeting and out-innovating global rivals that do not share our values or economic interests.
To ensure America leads the future, I introduced the Endless Frontier Act two years ago. This critical legislation will strengthen our economy and national security in the face of competition from communist China, which seeks to author its own century and supplant America as leader of what would be a less free world.
The Chinese Communist Party is investing $1.4 trillion in frontier technologies – artificial intelligence, quantum computing, 5G and advanced manufacturing. Its innovators are earning patents in AI at a growing clip and its schools are producing four times the STEM graduates as America’s. And China’s military is making advances in conventional weapons as well as weapons of the future, such as those in the cyber realm and hypersonics.
These are the technologies that will dominate the 21st century, economically and militarily. And Beijing is making great strides in all of them.
My bill will not just help America keep pace. It will help us overtake China.
Enacting my bill will supercharge our economy, greatly expanding American research and development in AI, quantum computing and robotics. It will increase our economy’s resiliency by incentivizing the production of American-made semiconductors, the recent shortage of which has hobbled our economy and hit our pocketbooks. A shortage of computer chips has forced General Motors to idle its assembly plant in Fort Wayne twice this year.
My bill will make possible new chip research and production investments here in the United States. And it will strengthen our national security by developing the weapons and technologies, such as automation and hypersonics, that will be essential to winning on the battlefields of the future.
Above all else, my legislation is an investment in the American people. It will harness their talent, energies and innovative spirit – and not just those in the handful of coastal areas that currently enjoy 90% of the job growth in the technology sector.
The bill will establish regional tech hubs all around the country, in communities that have been overlooked for too long and where potential has gone untapped. This legislation will greatly benefit Indiana, with our world-class research universities in West Lafayette, Bloomington, South Bend and elsewhere.
Democrats in the House passed their own competitiveness legislation in February, and over the past several months, the House and Senate have been negotiating a final version of the legislation. On Wednesday, the Senate on a bipartisan vote of 64-33 approved these provisions critical to our national security and ability to outcompete China.
The Chinese Communist Party has actively lobbied against my legislation. They know that if they can kill this bill – or even delay it a little longer – their head start to win the future might be too much for us to overcome.
That’s why passage is so urgent. The future can be ours, but only if we unleash the power of the American people by implementing my bill.
Todd Young, a Republican, is the senior senator from Indiana.