There are two especially striking aspects to the Inflation Reduction Act. The first is that it passed on strict party-line votes. And the second is that in an unexpectedly productive Congress, this makes it unusual.
The measure was the product of a year’s worth of negotiation and compromise in the Senate. And while there are portions of the law that might have had appeal across the aisle, most of that work took place within an ideologically diverse Democratic Party.
In particular, the Democratic leadership of the Senate and President Joe Biden had to be willing to give up on some of the more far-reaching aspects of Biden’s Build Back Better initiative, including investing trillions in care for children and seniors, and establishing universal preschool.
Instead, in painstaking negotiations, perhaps the most conservative member of the Democratic caucus, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hammered out a bill that for the first time commits the U.S. to billions in spending on climate and energy investments; allows Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices; extends Obamacare subsidies; strengthens IRS enforcement; and requires a 15% minimum tax for big corporations. Democrats were also forced to rein in their hopes of boosting taxes on private equity investors to win Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s vote.
It has been a long time since either house of Congress followed traditional procedure – a robust committee process followed by thorough debate and amendments on the floor – for major legislation, and this was no exception. But if the process lacked the time-honored hallmarks of democratic participation, it also produced landmark legislation in a Congress that this year has managed, quietly and in often bipartisan fashion, to be strikingly productive.
Legislators have taken steps for the first time in decades to return the postal service to solvency; pass a bipartisan gun bill – a step that would have been unthinkable a few years ago; boost health care and benefits to veterans exposed to toxins during military service; and pass the CHIPS Act, aimed at investing in cutting-edge technologies and innovations to strengthen U.S. industrial, technological and military capabilities.
All of these were hammered out and passed by coalitions of Democrats and Republicans. Similarly, ongoing work to modernize the Electoral Count Act is a bipartisan initiative.
Intriguingly, you may not have heard much about this record of accomplishment. As New York Times editorial board member Farah Stockman pointed out recently, Capitol Hill hasn’t been known recently for trumpeting its bipartisanship.
“Many politicians feel they’ve been elected to fight rather than compromise,” Stockman wrote. “It’s uncool to crow about working with the other side.”
Which is a bit ridiculous, don’t you think? The essence of representative democracy lies in negotiation and compromise – in working with people of all stripes and ideologies who represent a diverse country to forge common ground and find enough areas of agreement that the country can move forward.
Over the course of this year, members of Congress have done just that, despite – or, it’s possible, because of – a 50-50 split in the Senate and a closely divided House. And by making progress on at least a few issues Americans care about, they’ve demonstrated that the institutions of American democracy can work if the people we elect to lead them care enough to make it happen.
Lee Hamilton is a senior adviser for the Indiana University Center on Representative Government. He was a member of the U.S. House for 34 years.