The world saw the second photo of a black hole a few weeks ago. Just like the first black hole image, published in 2019, this one represents a huge amount of effort and is a wonderful visual of how dedicated work can help us understand the beauties of nature.
This image is also a bit of a reminder of how second acts are often harder.
The scientific project that pulled this off is the Event Horizon Telescope. I’ll admit to a secret in astronomy: Everything is called a telescope.
That thing on the ground that uses a mirror at night, it’s a telescope. That thing in space that orbits the Earth and uses a mirror, also a telescope. That radio dish that points up and works day and night, also a telescope.
In this case, the telescope describes eight different locations that combined their data to accomplish something utterly new.
The image shows a dark spot in the middle and a bright ring surrounding it. Along the ring there are three bright spots.
The dark spot in the middle is where the black hole is. Black holes, somewhat famously, do not produce any light. Their gravity is strong enough to trap everything within a certain distance.
Outside that distance, however, gas may orbit the black hole quite quickly, be quite hot and shine brightly. So the bright ring in the image is light coming from gas orbiting the black hole.
There are many complications, however, in being more specific here. When the gas shines light, the light is bent as it passes around the black hole and reaches us.
So much of the bright ring represents light that started on the far side of the black hole and was redirected toward us.
This image comes from telescope observations taken on April 6 and 7, 2017. This was the same week the team did the work for the first black hole image.
As an aside, getting good weather at the eight different locations required, um, patience. The locations range from deserts to mountains to ice fields (the South Pole).
So the first black hole image, M87, was published three years ago, and our galaxy’s black hole was only just published. That long delay represents a lot of work by many scientists trying to solve problems with the observations.
The fundamental problem is that the Milky Way Galaxy’s black hole has about 1,500 times less mass than M87 and, as a result, is about 1,500 times smaller. It is also about 2,000 times closer, making the two black holes appear about equally small. By the way, that’s not a coincidence. The scientists chose the two black holes that appear the largest as the easiest targets and they happened to be close to each other in apparent size.
Because the Milky Way galaxy’s black hole is about 1,500 times smaller, the gas moves around the black hole in much less time: as short as 30 minutes compared to the weeks for M87’s black hole. That quick time for a full orbit can make an image of the Milky Way galaxy’s black hole much blurrier.
As one of the scientists put it, “It’s like taking a picture of a puppy chasing its tail.”
They currently don’t have any rock-solid method to fully unblur their observations. The group developed several different techniques that basically all produced the same result, a bright ring with a dark center.
One key result here is that the different techniques all used the standard rules of general relativity, the theory used to predict black holes. These rules appear to work fine for the Milky Way galaxy’s black hole, just as they worked for M87’s black hole.
Since M87’s has so much more mass, this test is useful.
It would be even more exciting if these rules failed. It is partly because of that possibility that the scientists have to be very careful analyzing the observations. If they get that surprising result, they want to be sure their methods are robust.
The project has continued developing new hardware for better observations since this work from 2017. We will just have to be patient for the scientists to carefully finish their analysis before we can see the images.
Christer Watson, of Fort Wayne, is a visiting assistant professor of physics at Purdue University Fort Wayne. Opinions expressed are his own. He wrote this for The Journal Gazette, where his columns normally appear the first and third Tuesday of each month.