I was too aware of those waiting behind me in line. Impatient, busy, needing to pay for their groceries and get on with the tasks of their lives. I was holding them up, or rather, the insolence of my declining debit card was.
My cheeks flushed hot and pink, the warmth of embarrassment flooding down my neck as the clerk blankly stared back at me. Adjusting my toddler son on my hip, I continued rocking my other child, my newborn son, in his car seat with my free hand.
“Could you try it again, please?” My voice croaked in little more than a whisper, and I fervently began praying for a miracle of an approved transaction.
The clerk replied, “Declined.”
My heart sunk, prayer unanswered. My newborn, perhaps sensing my dismay, let out a howl of distress and I knew I had precious little time before a screaming fit commenced. I quickly scanned through the bags: diapers, need; toddler cough syrup, ugh, need; formula, so expensive, but need; milk, could we get by?
“Can you take these off, please?” I tossed a box of fruit snacks and a pound of grapes back on the conveyor belt. “Mommy, nooooooo,” my 2-year-old cried in protest. Shame, beyond what I knew to be capable of, was totally mine.
“Still declined.”
An impatient sigh was heaved from a man behind me and I panicked. I finally worked the balance down to barely approvable. All necessities, but unfortunately, little of it was edible.
Grabbing my meager bags and the heavy car seat with my baby, I started away but heard under a grumbling man’s breath, “maybe stop having kids if you can’t afford ’em.”
Hot tears sprung to my eyes, but I dared not turn around. My humiliation was so encompassing I couldn’t breathe.
“Mommy, what did he say?” I couldn’t answer, couldn’t look down at those huge, innocent blue eyes searching up at me, so I tugged his hand and rushed out in defeated silence.
“I’m not what you think I am!” I wanted to scream. I had been married and working when I got pregnant with my second son. Medical complications had forced me to stop working which, while not ideal, was fine as we had my husband’s income. Until we didn’t.
He was fired from his job, then we were fired from his life. He was having “issues,” ones he had to sort through without the pressures of a wife and two small children looming over him. In what seemed like moments, my world went from “managing” to “bankrupt.”
I was very pregnant when I waddled from fast-food restaurant to gas station to drug store, desperately filling out applications. They took one look at my protruding belly and knew I wouldn’t be able to work for more than a month or two before needing to take off. They didn’t even bother to pretend to consider it.
I had a college degree with the student loans outstanding to prove it. I watched Burger King, Taco Bell, Shell and countless others toss my application in the trash, reflecting on how society would tell me I was “lazy” or a “system sucker” or simply “careless to create children.”
My heart stung from the overwhelming judgment, not only for me, but for my little creations for which I would give my last crumb to love and protect.
I went back to work two weeks after my son was born. My exhausted, sore body wasn’t close to healing; it was dragged through the day by willpower, caffeine and frozen pads for the stitches.
Emotionally, I was far from ready to leave my baby as I cried heaving, huge, echoing sobs that wracked my chest and echoed throughout my car every day as I made the long drives to and from work. I was miserable and hurting, but rent eats first, always, and I had to make sure I had enough to feed my babies after the gluttonous monster of housing and heat was paid.
And we survived. I was nothing like what the stigma implied, but I am forever changed by what I look back on as “The Hunger Years.” When nutrition and empathy were both dangerously void from the life I struggled daily to live through, and my family was starving for the scraps of humanity.
It has been years, decades, since the Hunger Years, yet I still derive a great thrill with every grocery delivery, with the stocking of uniform cans in my kitchen cabinets, with the fresh greens and juicy fruits that fill the crisper of my Frigidaire. My children have far more than they could ever need in their electronics, their clothing, their vacation time – yet still I survey the food in my home and take a mental inventory: “This will last us at least a month.”
It will never leave me, regardless of the security of my job, the solidity of my marriage or the balance in my bank account. And I am one of the lucky ones.
My first Golden Pen from The Journal Gazette was won years ago when I wrote about the need for ensuring that children did not go hungry in our school systems. It’s as true now as it was then, and as I watch the cost of groceries soar, I pray as hard as I did in that grocery line for all of the parents, the children, our community, and what we’re facing for the growing number of hungry among our youth.
Seventy percent of elementary children in Fort Wayne face food insecurity. Read that again: 70%. These are working parents, struggling with income, unfortunate and often-unavoidable life situations. Often they are unrecognizable, and they work hard to ensure it stays that way for the dignity of their children.
But the fact remains, this is our community, in the most abundant nation in the world, and our children are suffering from hunger.
With all this, I have humbly accepted the position as executive director of Blessings in a Backpack Indiana, which provides food on weekends for elementary school children across America who might otherwise go hungry.
I am eternally optimistic for the future of not only assisting so many children; that the community will join in our cause to continue to feed the thousands we serve, but also to extend to so many more that we are determined to meet the capacity to reach.
I would consider it an accomplishment were readers to remember me as an example beyond the stigma should they come upon those in my situation during their Hunger Years, which could be just beginning for a great many.
But much more, I hope that anyone reading this who is fighting the hunger fight knows this: You are seen. You are valid; your children are loved. We are fighting and rooting not only for you, but for the day that every child under our flag falls asleep, quick to dream with a warmed heart and a full tummy.
Jama Ross is executive director of Blessings in a Backpack Indiana.