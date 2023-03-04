One would think that a group of people of wealth and position would necessarily be “mature.” This cannot be said of the board of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic.
There’s an old saying: “You become an adult when you begin to care more for others than yourself.”
In the case of the Philharmonic strike, the board has demonstrated nothing but selfish disdain for the musicians under their “care.” They are equally disdainful of the art form that it is their charge and duty to protect and nurture.
The proof of this is the reduction from 80 orchestral performances annually at the beginning of the century to 27 concerts today, and a stated lack of interest in adding more concerts in the future.
A recent PBS special report focused on Fort Wayne’s embrace of public art as a sign of its resurgence from hard times in the second half of the 20th century. I hope board members watched this report and took a good look at their own contributions to the resurgence of the orchestra from the mismanagement and programmatic dismantling of orchestral music over the past two decades.
I’m sure they’ll say, “But we’ve done our job. We raised and gave millions in endowment funds.”
Yes, they did, and they’ve even agreed with the musicians to use those funds for the purpose they were intended for – the nurturing of orchestral music in northeast Indiana through the increased financial support of the orchestra’s professional musicians.
But there it ends. Everything in the ongoing impasse between the players and the board has been resolved except some non-financial items. The primary one is a simple concept embodied in the collective bargaining agreement that guarantees the musicians’ workplace bargaining rights.
This concept, which has been in force for now roughly 60 years, needs to go away, says the board, wagging a finger at the players as if they are the naughty children who have brought this about.
As a communications specialist, among other things, I have to admire the audacity of the “spin” displayed in a Feb. 11 op-ed written by the board chair and signed by the board (“Harmony remains goal of Philharmonic board”). It was tendentious and self-serving and thoroughly misrepresented the reasons for the ongoing strike.
The consequences of the board’s demands are that musicians would have no voice in any decision that isn’t explicitly stated in the contract. None.
Is there some big looming issue that necessitates this demand? No. There was one abuse of policy by an individual musician that management didn’t deal with forthrightly. Now they want to use the equivalent of a baseball bat to squash a flea.
As president of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic from 1985 to 2005, I frequently dealt with issues that required communication with the players to reach a quick resolution. It was no great burden to sit down with them and discuss the issues. And in 20 years I had only one grievance filed, and that one the players themselves withdrew.
My approach was simple common sense, but it was grounded in my respect of the players. We were either to succeed together or fail together. And we succeeded because we always found a way to work together.
Events of the past 10 years prove that the players have been willing to work with the board. Why isn’t the obverse true?
Yet, the board doesn’t even want to sit down with the musicians. The players offered several meeting times recently, which were ignored. Instead, the board canceled concerts through early April.
All those with a stake in the success of this community, and that means everyone, needs to understand that the board is intent on busting the union. The language the board wishes to eliminate will effectively make the word “union” meaningless. And with that goes cooperation, accountability, transparency and a host of other “values” the board lists on its website under “Mission and Values.”
Here are a few suggestions why this is happening.
1) A favorite saying of mine: “It’s easy to give away money; harder to do so wisely; and extremely hard to do so with humility.”
I’ve read repeatedly the complaint that players don’t appreciate the board’s “generosity.” People who qualify as the working poor, and will continue to be so over the term of the contract, can’t be expected to throw a parade for donors on the board.
They, the rich, have the money to give; it’s no sacrifice for them. Yet, apparently in the absence of said parade, they want total control.
2) Clearly, knee-jerk anti-unionism is at play here. There are even conspiracy theories afloat that outside influences are at work. Yikes.
Other orchestras are also having tough negotiations. Well, of course. They are all members of the American Federation of Musicians, which provides labor council for negotiating orchestras. I sat across from an AFM negotiator for eight contracts and all were concluded amicably, to the benefit of all, and endorsed by the board. (I should add that the present board’s negotiation tactics have been far more aggressive and hard-boiled than the players’ have been.)
I’ve watched strikes in other orchestras for decades. Invariably, once the financial package is agreed, all other side issues tend to disappear. Certainly no other orchestra has had to continue to strike simply to preserve its workplace bargaining rights from elimination.
For you board anti-unionists, this union is not going away. The AFM is a national union, and most every orchestra of any size is unionized. Even if every player in the orchestra quit tomorrow, the board would not be able to hire a new orchestra. Musicians support one another, and no player would cross a virtual or physical picket line.
All hypothetical, of course. The players aren’t going to give up this strike if it means agreeing to the board’s unnecessary demands. And they can’t be driven from Fort Wayne. This is their home, as much as it’s the home of the board.
I urge everyone who believes in the resurgence of Fort Wayne, who cares about dignity and respect for hard-working and underpaid employees, and who love music, to contact the board individually and collectively and demand an end to this.
Christopher Guerin was president of the Philharmonic from 1985 to 2005.