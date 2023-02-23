On behalf of all Philharmonic musicians, we would like to thank our community for the overwhelming support we’ve received.
This has been a challenging period for our families, friends and patrons. We are entering our sixth month of negotiations with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic, and management recently announced the cancellation of all March performances. The question our community continues to ask is, “What’s the holdup?”
In the weeks following our decision to strike, the Philharmonic presented wage proposals that addressed musician salary cuts agreed to during the uncertainty of the COVID pandemic. By early January we agreed to management’s proposal for musician wages. While not lucrative, it provides us with an approximate 3.75% average annual increase over our 2019 pay.
Additionally, we have agreed to give the Philharmonic expanded access to our personal time and further scheduling flexibility for daytime and evening services. We accepted cost-saving modifications to employer-provided health care, and have proposed a host of other compromises to needs outlined by management.
With these concessions and our agreement regarding wages in place, this strike should be over.
But this is not enough for the Philharmonic’s Board of Directors. Instead, the Philharmonic is steadfast in attaching degradations to long-standing and functional contract language, eliminating our workplace bargaining rights and insisting on a punitive attendance policy that would allow them to fire us should we take leave already granted by management.
Throughout this negotiation, the Philharmonic has sought to portray our handling of routine business as unreasonable, both at the bargaining table and in comments made to the public.
Philharmonic Board Chair Rick James extended this strategy to Journal Gazette readers on Feb. 11, attempting to rationalize the Philharmonic’s demand to bolster management rights and attendance requirements for musicians.
Conspicuously absent in the piece (“Harmony remains goal of Philharmonic board”) was any mention of the Philharmonic’s far-reaching and destructive proposal to strip us of our right to bargain workplace issues not covered under our contract. James’ words show a disconnect from standard practices in our industry, the nature of productive partnership in our workplace, and even the position inhabited by the Philharmonic’s negotiation team.
Our agreement already contains a management rights clause that is broadly inclusive. The Philharmonic acknowledged the breadth of our current contract language in its most recent proposal to musicians by rescinding its proposed expansion of management rights – but only if we agree to eliminate our workplace bargaining rights.
The right to address workplace issues as they arise is a core component of any union contract. Its proposed elimination is an affront to anyone who seeks dignity and respect in their workplace and would remove the essence of cooperation called for in the Philharmonic’s stated position.
Our long-established partnership with management has come under attack during these negotiations. Elected musician representatives meet and communicate regularly with management to discuss issues related to our contract. In recent years, our diligence has provided the composition of contract language that brought the Philharmonic’s Club-O program into accordance with federal labor law, the creation of COVID safety protocols, and the avoidance of countless scheduling violations.
Exceptions to rules outlined in our contract can be addressed with a variance. Recent workplace disagreements between management and musicians have revolved around scheduling violations that could only be addressed in this way. For many years, we have by and large granted variance requests from management.
Following the Philharmonic’s furlough of musicians and our acceptance of pandemic-related salary cuts in 2021, management has made no requests for variances. Any concern about leave taken by our colleagues, which is management’s justification for its proposed Orwellian attendance policy, went entirely unmentioned.
The Philharmonic leadership’s unwillingness to manage effectively does not justify the destruction of a balanced system of addressing workplace issues that has functioned for decades. Their weaponization of our bargaining rights is an unfair attempt to leverage inequitable control into the hands of administrators.
The Fort Wayne Philharmonic’s continued attempt to extract all it can from us in exchange for a modest wage raise has our audience and our country’s orchestra industry shaking their heads.
A resolution to our conflict is in plain sight. Contract language that has for years provided the basis of partnership between previous Philharmonic managerial teams and musicians already exists, ready to guide us forward.
We acknowledge the Philharmonic’s proposal of acceptable wages at the bargaining table.
In return, we ask the Philharmonic Board of Directors to recognize our concessions, abandon their unnecessary non-economic demands, and bring our music back to Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana with a fair agreement.
Campbell MacDonald is chairperson of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association.