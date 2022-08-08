On July 25, I traveled by bus with a group of like-minded women to demonstrate our displeasure with Senate Bill 1, which has taken away a woman’s right to choose how she treats her body medically.
Oh, lots of people call our stance pro-abortion, which is a clever way of entangling choice in a religious and ethical boondoggle.
We were confronted by many “religious” proponents of the Right to Life group. Interestingly, the pro-life crowd was almost completely made up of two separate types of people.
One was quiet women dressed in modest clothing with sensible shoes either walking or sitting quietly with their signs, never saying anything unless they were spoken to and never trying to be disruptive. The second type were large men who walked around the block and through the building, stepping right up into our faces calling us murderers. I found them antithetical to their supposedly Christian movement.
Several thousand demonstrators came on buses for the pro-choice rally. At the time of the building opening, the lines wrapped around the Statehouse block in both directions.
Pro-choice demonstrators were respectful, but also loud. We outnumbered our opponents likely by 10 to 1 and we comprised mostly women but also many supportive men who walked with their partners peacefully.
Our bus carried men and women aged from 8 to 80. Most of us didn’t really know many others on the bus, but we got acquainted quickly and shared our stories.
The vast majority of us are not pro-abortion. We are pro-women constituents who believe that a woman is smart enough and strong enough to make her own decisions regarding her body. We are no one’s chattel.
Many of us have been in this fight since the 1960s, and so are not fighting for our right to abortion but for our daughters and granddaughters to have control of their own bodies.
Make no mistake, this battle is important not only for women to be treated as equals but also to keep religion out of our government. Our country was founded upon religious freedom, not persecution, and specifically declares freedom from and for any religion.
Each person must be able to choose their religion at the same time that no one should be made to follow the dictates of any religion they have not personally sworn to.
The use of religion as a basis for this legislation is unethical and against our country’s stated freedoms. Freedom of choice does not mean you have to have an abortion; it simply means that what I do with my body is none of your business.
We are the majority in the state of Indiana; various polls show somewhere between 63% and 80% are pro-choice. If we all vote accordingly in November, we will effectively make this gerrymandered red state the purple state it really is: a place where we respect others' opinions and work together for a better future.
Dena Davis is the retired human resources director and instructor at IPFW. She now runs a consulting business.