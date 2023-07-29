Willie Reed died a hero in 2013. He was 76.
His reward for telling the truth at a murder trial was being driven from his home and forced to live discreetly under a new name, Willie Louis, in faraway Chicago.
Early one August morning in 1955, 18-year-old Willie Reed was walking to a store down the main road of Drew, Mississippi, when he was passed by a green and white 1955 Chevrolet pickup. He saw four white men in the cab; in the rear were some black men and one young black male.
The truck turned into a nearby plantation and parked in front of the barn. As he passed the structure, Reed testified that he “heard somebody hollering, and I heard some licks like someone was whipping somebody.” He also heard someone scream out: “Mama, save me!”
That somebody was Emmett Till.
A 14-year-old Chicago kid down south visiting family, Till’s crime was whistling at Carolyn Bryant, a 21-year-old married white woman. Till had no understanding of the violent levy he was about to pay at the hands of Carolyn’s husband.
That night, Aug. 28, Roy Bryant and his half-brother, J.W. Milam, stormed into Emmett’s uncle’s home. The two men dragged Till from his bed. They drove him to the barn and beat him. They shot him. They tied a barbed-wire laced cotton-gin fan around his neck and dumped his body into the Tallahatchie River.
This death coincided with the anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation, signed in 1863.
In time, we’ve realized what Reed was sacrificing by facing his fellow Mississippians – although one wonders why people still believe America wasn’t two separate, unequal states of being based on race.
“I don’t want to diminish the role played by the other witnesses, but his act, in some sense, was the bravest act of them all. He had nothing to gain: He had no family ties to Emmett Till; he didn’t know him,” David T. Beito, a historian at the University of Alabama who has written about the Till case, told the New York Times in Willie Louis’ obituary. “He was this 18-year-old kid who goes into this very hostile atmosphere.”
Bryant and Milam were found not guilty by an all-white, all-male jury. And there was one more bend in the eventual arc of justice that is summed up online by the National Museum of African American History & Culture: “(Bryant and Milam) later sold their story for $4,000 to Look magazine bragging about the murder as a form of Southern justice implemented to protect white womanhood.”
There is a photo of Mamie Till-Mobley weeping as her son’s body arrives at a Chicago train station. It is heart-wrenching. It would’ve been understandable if she had folded into herself to forget and to be forgotten.
Instead, Till-Mobley bravely insisted on an open casket at Emmett’s funeral. His life had to mean more than another murdered Black American by Southern extremists.
More than 50,000 people paid their respects at Roberts Temple Church of God in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood. Jet, an African American weekly magazine, took the story national by running a photo of Emmett’s mutilated corpse next to a picture of mother and child together.
Emmett Till’s death activated his mother, who later became a teacher, and a generation of civil rights leaders.
“One hundred days after Till’s murder, Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat to a white passenger on a Montgomery city bus and was arrested for violating Alabama’s bus segregation laws,” the African American museum recounted. “Reverend Jesse Jackson told Vanity Fair (1988) that ‘Rosa said she thought about going to the back of the bus. But then she thought about Emmett Till and couldn’t do it.’ ”
Eight years to the day of Emmett Till’s death, Martin Luther King Jr. stood at the Lincoln Memorial. He delivered his dream to hundreds of thousands of people in a stirring oratory to what America should be about.
President Joe Biden established a monument on Monday to honor Emmett Till and his mother. The monument will bridge two states – Illinois and Mississippi. Attempts to mark where Till’s body was found have been fired upon for years. Finally, in 2019, a bulletproof sign was erected.
If any of this shocks you, that’s OK. The Black men involved in Emmett Till’s death were there under duress. I cannot imagine how one carries through life those images of Emmett Till’s body and his cries for mother and God.
History is complicated.
Willie Louis, nee Reed, is a hero for this age, as attempts to wash away history are carried out in state capitals. Instead of leaning toward the better angels of our nature by accepting the truth of prior transgressions, some politicians perversely believe they’re balancing American values when justifying past conditions.
Those sins haunt us – as they should – and beliefs of racial superiority still affect us today.
Fred McKissack is editorial page editor of The Journal Gazette.