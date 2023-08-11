I don’t mean to preach to you today, but I just can’t resist sharing the message from a book I received recently and which I have used as a program for several groups. It’s a short book titled “The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse.”
My daughter sent it to me as a gift, and I thought, “This looks like a book for children. Why did she send me this?” Well, I picked it up and was finished with it in about half an hour; but believe me, it was the best half hour I have ever spent. And that’s saying a lot, considering how old I am.
The illustrations are unique and rather primitive, looking as if they had been hand-brushed by a young child. The tale is told by a young boy who first meets a mole, and they sit and talk. (Don’t all the moles you know talk?)
The mole asks the boy what he wants to be when he grows up. The boy answers with one word, “Kind.” Next, the mole inquires as to what the boy thinks success is, and the boy answers, “To love.”
So, it looks like maybe this is a book of looking at life in a special way? From a positive point of view? I have always tried to live this way, but maybe this might be a good time to reinforce my thoughts and to remind myself what the “good” things in life are about. So, I read on.
As they walk and talk, the young boy and the mole remind the reader that we should listen less to our fears and more to our dreams as the mole tells the boy that most of the “old” moles wish they had followed their dreams rather than their fears. As humans, we are constantly told this many times, aren’t we? Follow your dreams. Life is short. Don’t be afraid of trying and failing.
Then the mole shares that one of the smartest things he has done is to learn to live in the present. “Bingo!” I shout to myself. That’s such a difficult thing to do! I seem to be constantly planning what to do next or musing about a recent happening in the past. Listen to the mole! Live in the present!
As the fox joins them, they speak of how “being kind to yourself is the real gift you can give, and it is often hard to forgive yourself.” Soon they are joined by a horse in their self-discovery journey. Even the horse has many intelligent things to say. “Everyone is a bit scared,” said the horse. “But we are less scared together. Tears fall for a reason, and they are your strength, not weakness.”
When the boy asks the horse what the bravest thing he has ever done is, the horse replies “help,” and then he goes on to explain that he has shown his strength most when he dared to show his weakness. “Asking for help isn’t giving up,” said the horse. “It’s refusing to give up.”
As these four unlikely friends progress on a slow walk, they provoke thoughts from each other that remind the reader of platitudes that have been learned in the past but forgotten. When they come upon swans in a pond, the boy asks, “How do they look so together and perfect?” The horse responds, “There’s a lot of frantic paddling going on beneath.” Doesn’t that describe many points of our lives?
There are many other lovely lessons in this small book, which all seem to point to the moral that when the dark clouds come, just keep going. It is my hope that you will read this book, and when you are finished, you will just keep going, keep paddling, and that you will find friends as wise and kind as this boy, mole, fox and horse.
Nancy Carlson Dodd is a Fort Wayne resident and writer.