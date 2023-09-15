It is unusual to have certainty of how the executive of a government – a mayor, governor or president – will respond to an unexpected crisis. The responses often become what defines the leadership of that executive.
Last week, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun announced he has co-authored the “Freedom to Breathe Act.” The legislation will ban the federal government’s ability to implement mask mandates for domestic air travel, public transit systems and schools.
He said in a statement, “We’re not going to go back to the top-down government overreach we saw during COVID.”
This gubernatorial candidate has some kind of issue with “top-down” leadership? Even when he adds “overreach” to his canned statement, he is signaling how he would have led in 2020 or, more aptly, how he would have chosen not to lead.
In a crisis, “top-down” leadership is the name of the game. It’s the job for which Braun is running. And it is unlike filing dead-on-arrival legislation looking only to “own the libs.”
It’s lonely at the top. Especially in a crisis. Braun’s statement is slippery on one hand, and troubling on the other.
First, let’s be clear. Masking works. There is no credible scientific study that concludes otherwise.
If Braun is saying mandates were less effective at getting people to wear masks than they should have been, then we can agree. That’s what is so slippery here.
The void here is that in 2020 and 2021, people needed to wear masks. If there is a better way than a mandate to get people to wear them, I’d love to hear about it.
Anti-maskers are confused by studies that show people not complying with mandates makes the mandates ineffective. Duh.
The most notable study in their arsenal is one released earlier this year by the Cochrane Library. The sweeping report details the struggle of getting Americans to wear masks, and that the mandates were ineffective at persuading people who refused to comply.
It’s this circular thinking that leads to nonserious legislation such as Braun’s.
There’s more to Braun’s statement. He added, “Congress needs to say forcefully that these ineffective, unscientific mask mandates are not coming back in any way, shape, or form.”
Again, it’s not the masking, it’s the mandates that failed. Americans routinely resist governmental mandates. If there is a negative sociological companion to our culture’s independence, it often is our collective selfishness.
But his pronouncement telegraphs that if Braun faces a public health crisis as governor, he simply won’t lead through it.
Anti-maskers became anti-vaxxers. The National Institute of Health estimated “that at least 232,000 (deaths) could have been prevented among unvaccinated adults … had they been vaccinated with at least a primary series.”
In a public health crisis, the goal of a president, governor or mayor should be to persuade their constituents to do the things they can to survive. Braun has announced he is not interested in that.
The world learned plenty from COVID-19. The biggest lesson is to expect the unexpected. The next pandemic could be worse. It will likely be different. And Indiana has a contender for the office of governor who doesn’t want government to lead if or when it comes.
Indiana’s governor is already constitutionally weak in comparison to most states. We certainly don’t need a new one who wants to make it weaker.
Michael Leppert is an author, educator and a communication consultant in Indianapolis. He wrote this for the Indiana Capital Chronicle.