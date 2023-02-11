For the people of Burma, Feb. 1, 2021, marks a day that will live in infamy.
On that fateful day two years ago, the country’s military regime usurped power from a democratically elected government and rejected the will of its people. This brazen action has set Burma on an incredibly destructive path, resulting in thousands killed and displaced with no end to these atrocities.
I grew up in a war zone in Burma and became a refugee when I was 11 years old. It is difficult to imagine the trauma of living through such an experience, but it has been my reality for most of my life.
Burma has the longest civil war in the world, so millions have been displaced from their homes by violence and instability. My family was one of them; we spent more than a decade living on the Thailand-Burma border at Noh Poe Refugee Camp before being accepted into the United States as refugees in 2008.
My childhood memories are filled with stories about our escape from danger – running away during bombings, hiding under blankets while explosions rocked our hometown – but they also include tales of resilience amid tragedy: neighbors helping each other survive despite limited resources or families coming together to support those who had lost everything as a result of conflict or displacement.
In this way, I learned that even though there were terrible things happening around us, people still managed to find ways to help each other out; kindness can be found even within chaos if you look hard enough for it.
Living as a refugee taught me so much about perseverance and strength against all odds – lessons that have stayed with me throughout adulthood, no matter where I am geographically speaking.
Even though leaving behind everything familiar wasn’t easy, having experienced what true hardship looks like firsthand gave me an immense appreciation for how fortunate some others are compared to me.
This understanding drives my passion today toward advocating for more humane treatment of refugees, immigrants and asylum seekers worldwide.
For the past two years, the people of Burma have been living under a ruthless junta and its illegitimate regime.
This has resulted in thousands of tragic deaths, countless cases of human rights abuse and mass imprisonment. The suffering endured by many innocent people is heartbreaking and intolerable.
Urgent action must be taken at all levels.
International bodies such as UN Security Council must pressure Burmese authorities into allowing access for humanitarian aid workers to provide much-needed assistance while pushing for accountability through targeted sanctions on those responsible for human rights violations.
It is time we stand together with our brothers and sisters across seas who are suffering needlessly just because they seek freedom through democracy – something every person deserves regardless of where they may reside.
So Min Oo is an operations manager with the Kroger Co.