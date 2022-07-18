Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg recently moved to Michigan and likely took with him any chance of a statewide Democratic electoral win in Indiana.
Ever since “Mayor Pete” showed his national prowess in an unexpected run for president in 2020, Hoosier Democrats have wanted more. His name is regularly floated for offices from governor to U.S. Senate and Congress as a youthful, intelligent, hard-working Democrat.
But even Indiana’s lax residency rules – Evan Bayh anyone? – would stop him from running in Indiana now that he is a permanent resident of Michigan and will vote in its general election.
The Detroit Free Press reported that Buttigieg – U.S. transportation secretary – bought a house in the Traverse City area two years ago. His husband, Chasten, grew up in Traverse City.
“Moving to Chasten’s hometown of Traverse City allowed them to be closer to his parents, which became especially important to them after they adopted their twins, often relying on Chasten’s parents for help with child care,” a spokesperson said.
The Buttigiegs also rent a home in Washington, D.C.
Pete Buttigieg’s move hurts an already slim Democratic bench needing youth and innovation.
Hoosiers haven’t elected a Democratic candidate to statewide office since 2012, when Glenda Ritz was chosen superintendent of public instruction. That only lasted one term as Republican challenger Jennifer McCormick defeated her in 2016. McCormick has since left the Republican Party and is considered a possible Democratic candidate for statewide office.
Also in 2012, Democrat Joe Donnelly won his U.S. Senate seat against controversial Republican Richard Mourdock. Donnelly lost in 2018 to current U.S. Sen. Mike Braun.
Donnelly is also mentioned often for a possible statewide office run, but Democrats need to build a team of more recognizable names representing the more progressive views of younger Democrats. State party folks point to key state lawmakers and city council representatives around the state as doing just that.
While the party has a solid trio of candidates this year for state auditor, treasurer and secretary of state – ZeNai Brooks, Jessica McClellan and Destiny Wells – it is hard to scale the Republican wall that includes most of Indiana aside from its urban cores.
Partisan district lines no doubt have a role in who controls the Indiana House and Senate, but statewide offices are a direct reflection of each party’s base. The Indiana Democratic Party – under leadership of former Buttigieg campaign manager Mike Schmuhl – has been crisscrossing the state with various town halls and meetings on key topics. But only time will tell whether that is enough to fundraise and move the party forward.
As for Buttigieg, his political future is bright and hopefully he will still swing through Indiana from time to time.
After all, Hoosier is a far better moniker than Michigander.