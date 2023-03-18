Jail design is experiencing an evolution.
The “lock ’em up and throw away the keys” days are behind us. It’s no longer about stuffing as many beds into a facility as possible.
In today’s detention environment, the environment inside jails matters, as decision-makers and designers think about staff as much as they think about inmates.
Creating a safe, secure and livable environment is the challenge for the architects at Elevatus Architecture as we work with the county commissioners to design the new Allen County Jail.
It’s important to remember that jails are not prisons. Prisons hold convicted criminals for anywhere from a year to life.
County jails, by contrast, generally house people for less than a year. In Allen County, for instance, the average length of stay in jail is around 22 days.
Most jail inmates are awaiting trial and have not been adjudicated. Many face charges in relation to low-level and nonviolent crimes. An overwhelming majority are suffering with mental health issues.
While most of those can be treated with medication alone, others need more care.
In response, Allen County plans to add a dedicated behavioral health area to its new county jail, set to be built at 2911 Meyer Road.
The facility will also have a total bed count that better reflects the population. But the plan is less about beds and more about creating a more calming, convalescent and habitable environment for both the inmates and the staff who operate the facility 24/7/365.
How is that achieved? Through thoughtful design.
Jails cannot be designed like dungeons any longer. Inmates who live in lifeless, gray boxes with no environmental connection have negative behaviors, which in turn negatively impact the corrections officers overseeing them.
Instead, new-age jail designs – guided by various codes and standards – work to introduce as much natural light as possible, specifically through skylights that disperse light throughout dayrooms. The behavioral health wing in the new Allen County Jail will have elevated windows, as well, for even more natural light.
In addition, jails are adding large murals of nature scenes in dayrooms to have a calming effect on inmates. The new Allen County Jail will have these.
The paint colors used in jails are expanding beyond the traditional 50 shades of gray color palette to create a more normalized feel without any additional cost. Paint costs the same whether it’s gray or a warmer, more pleasant natural color.
These simple design solutions can go a long way toward easing the stressful environment correctional officers work in and have a positive psychological impact on inmates.
Programming is also vital to the way inmates behave and respond to correctional officers, so modern jail designs must include dedicated spaces. Offerings such as the Jail Chemical Addictions Program, which takes qualified inmates through a structured treatment regimen in a dedicated pod to prevent relapse and recidivism, are considered in the design process.
Allen County will introduce such a program in its new jail.
Allen County’s new jail will also have two classrooms and another program space in each housing pod, where inmates can take GED classes and attend chapel or AA meetings. The goal is rehabilitation, regardless of length of stay.
Housing pods will have indoor-outdoor recreation spaces, as well, where inmates can connect with the environment.
Inmates can also connect with family through video visitation stations in the housing pods, where loved ones can make video calls and “see” inmates from home. While there is no substitute for in-person visits, video visitation stations allow for more “visits” to take place, and regular social support is invaluable.
We often hear, “It’s jail. It shouldn’t be the Taj Mahal!”
These program spaces, resources and amenities are not designed to make life in jail luxurious or even pleasant, but restorative, and simply more livable for inmates – and the staff.
Sheriff’s departments around the nation are struggling to hire correctional officers to work in their jails, and perhaps that’s understandable in some respects. But when a jail is designed with people in mind as opposed to the bed count, with efficiency and operations at the forefront, it makes recruitment more successful.
Jails are being designed today with amenities for staff, such as break rooms (news flash: most jails don’t have break rooms), workout facilities and locker rooms, and wellness rooms as places to take a breather.
Jail architects are trying to give staff more amenities so they want to come to work.
Those design decisions come from listening not only to elected officials such as the county commissioners or the sheriff, but the end users – the correctional officers who use the facility day in and day out.
Listening to the opinions of the stakeholders – the staff whose lives will be impacted by the way the jail is designed – is often the difference between a satisfactory jail and an exemplary one.
Still, any new jail can and likely will face opposition. Critics may fear escapes, or higher property taxes, or they simply don’t want former inmates released near or around their homes.
But research has shown escapes are nearly unheard of nowadays; property values can actually increase around new jail development; and few areas are safer than the home base for a sheriff’s department.
Few people want a jail in their backyard, but modern jails aren’t like the ones in the movies.
In fact, you’d probably never know it was even a jail from the outside.
It gets real on the inside, but still, it’s not like in the movies.
Well-designed jails focus on process and flow, limit the need to move inmates, offer optimal lines of sight and provide inmates services. A jail should score high marks in security, safety, efficiency and rehabilitation, so the design unfolds from those goals.
Architect Louis Sullivan was famous for saying, “Form follows function,” which essentially means a building’s design should directly relate to what it’ll be used for. That principle is key in a jail design.
The Allen County Jail will feature a highly efficient intake/booking center, with a stop-by-stop flow to keep new inmates moving through.
Once processed, inmates will be placed in one of five housing pods, or the separate behavior health unit. The housing pods are built around a central control area, where a confinement officer will have 360-degree lines of sight into inmate areas.
Housing pods will have classrooms, multipurpose spaces and an indoor-outdoor recreation space – all within the pod. The more inmates remain within their own pod, with all of their resources contained there, the safer it is for both the inmates and the staff.
The facility will also include a unique addiction rehabilitation unit as well as a medical unit.
Visibility will be a key design feature. The booking officer will have sight lines to the sallyports and housing pods. The confinement officer in center control will have sight lines to all corners of the dayrooms.
Surveillance cameras and technology are important, but the more officers can see with their own eyes, the safer and more secure the facility will be. Visibility is crucial in a detention center.
Another safety feature the new Allen County Jail will include will be a rear chase, which is essentially a maintenance hallway behind the housing pods and cells. All plumbing, electrical and other components will be accessible there, so no one needs to enter the housing pods with tools to make repairs.
Through discussions with stakeholders and end users, and experience in smart jail design, the new Allen County Jail will be secure, safe and efficient, and a place for rehabilitation. But it will also be a livable environment for the staff that operates it as well.
Nobody wants to be in jail. Nobody wants a jail near them.
A jail should be a solution for the county, though. When done right, a new community jail can have a positive impact for generations to come.