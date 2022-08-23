Having read Rep. Jim Banks’ weekly newsletter yet again, and making every effort to interpret it as openly and generously as I am able, I find a need to suggest to him (and to my fellow constituents) some of our expectations of a responsible legislator.
Banks’ reliance on the Republican Study Committee to support his critique of the Inflation Reduction Act is overt and blatant partisanship, as is his constant dependence on right-wing and alt-right vehicles for broadcast interviews.
The RSC report is replete with invective and loaded language, hyperbole above and beyond a rational evaluation one might expect from a leader. This RSC document to which Banks points, and which he apparently endorses, critiques every single effort to ameliorate climate change, which Banks doesn’t seem to realize is an issue of major national and international importance.
It will not be easy to transition from fossil fuels to renewables, but there is a crying need that we do so as soon as possible, if only to meet our obligation to the rest of the world, the vast majority of whom see the need much more clearly than Banks does.
But Banks doesn’t leave the hyperbole to the RSC; he continues with a diatribe claiming Democrats are “weaponizing” the Internal Revenue Service.
His use of that term alone could not be more insensitive in the wake of the apparently non-ending gun violence to which we have become numb. His objection to the enforcement of tax law comes at a time when the former president, whom he apparently “stand(s) with,” is under investigation for tax evasion, and whose chief financial officer has pled guilty to the same.
After that individual’s administration proved to us that we had no way to enforce the constitutional emoluments clause, it strains credulity that any investigation into malfeasance is a surprise.
The next piece in Banks’ newsletter is another extended interview that decries the Department of Justice’s investigation into missing documents. In that interview, he says the event “unifies us in our outrage.”
Well, it seems nearly all of Banks’ Republican colleagues have backpedaled from that unity in recent days, as it has become clear that defense of the rule of law is at stake. Beating up Department of Justice and FBI personnel, agencies committed to nonpartisan adherence to constitutional law, doesn’t look very good, does it?
Doing so reduces even more American faith in governmental purpose and leadership, and jeopardizes future administrations, regardless of party. The commitment to the idea that no one is above the law seems to be a fair and democratic ideal. I would hope Banks would be an advocate for such a position.
His recognition of Rep. Jackie Walorski and his support for farmers follow in the newsletter, and are welcome. That Banks predictably blames Democrats for inflation (he must be aware that the phenomenon is worldwide, and is currently diminishing) and “onerous regulation” simply confirms what we already know from the remainder of his broadside: Banks is unwilling to work to solve problems through the difficult work of legislative compromise; he is completely and blindly beholden to a political cult that has nothing to offer his constituency.
Banks is our representative to Congress. His commitment is to represent his constituency in the House. It is stunning that he is unwilling to do so on behalf of those of us who don’t follow the Republican party line, nor even acknowledge or respect opposing viewpoints.
A leader is unafraid to converse, compromise and be challenged. Until Banks shows even the slightest interest in governing with, for, and by the people – all the people – he will continue to fail.
We must look elsewhere for mature leadership.
Aaron Smith is a Fort Wayne resident.