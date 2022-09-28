If you’ve never thought about the process or the people behind the attractive products for which you spend your hard-earned money, let me give you a little background.
The profession to which I refer is known as industrial design and is only about three generations old. To a large extent, industrial design is involved in creating new products that will attract buyers because of their enhanced desirability. The stated philosophy of the profession is that “when two products are otherwise equal, buyers will tend to gravitate toward the one that has better appearance.”
The expectation is that industrial designers will have two talents: one for imagining new product ideas; and one for drawing, modeling or otherwise presenting those ideas to corporate leaders who will help push the idea forward to actual production and sale.
There is no other profession that ever attracted me, and I was blessed to work an entire 40-year career designing vehicles for International Trucks, right here in Fort Wayne.
I have no doubt that the particular mix of people, products and circumstances I found in that job gave me far greater opportunity and much broader experience than I would have found in similar, higher-profile positions at Ford, GM or Chrysler. A smaller company such as International simply has to reach into wide areas of product exploration with the smaller staff at hand, and those staff members in turn can look back on an unusually fulfilling work experience.
Of course, looking back is where I am most involved at the present, having retired from International in 2007. I have my own favorite designs, and must certainly admit to some failure along with the design successes.
But four years ago, during the first Harvester Homecoming, I was in no way prepared to find International truck and Scout owners who were so passionate about the vehicles they own that they actually sought out autographs from those who had helped create them, or photographs of the designer posed next to the beloved vehicle.
This year, Harvester Homecoming went several steps further in making that kind of connection. I was given a row of tables in the former Engineering Center cafeteria, where many original design drawings and renderings from our department were on display. I developed a rather flexible presentation which was repeated many times as guided and self-guided groups came through.
During the two days of the event, several people requested autographs, some on actual parts temporarily removed from their cherished vehicles. But there was one incident that completely blew me away.
Themed T-shirts were being sold at the event, and several people were having them autographed by us old timers. But while I was signing one of those shirts, its bearer remarked that the shirt was for her daughter, whose ride happened to be a 1980 Scout.
As it turns out, that grille was a favorite minor creation of mine, so I mentioned it to her.
Imagine my astonishment when she became excited, called her daughter to our location and revealed that the young woman has a rather large tattoo of that grille on her left shoulder, bolstered by the word “International” in block letters below it.
Who could have guessed, when my own remembrance of that design consists of a couple of photos in a box, that someone out there would have that very design permanently embedded in her flesh!
For anyone out there who has their doubts about industrial design, let me just emphasize that there are individuals who appreciate our work in the deepest, most committed ways possible.
Richard B. Hatch is a Fort Wayne resident.