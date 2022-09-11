Research indicates that communities benefit when their citizens are more engaged, and this has shown true for Fort Wayne. There were citizen groups that helped with large projects such as Riverfront Phase I and Middle Waves.
Communities are most successful when real partnerships exist, and the control is delegated and vested effectively within the community.
Our city has seen a significant amount of growth in areas such as building permits and population over the past few years. Change is a necessity and a fundamental part of growth for our community; to be effective, the change must come from within our community. This includes individuals, groups, nonprofit and for-profit organizations.
The age-old saying, “It takes a village,” could not be more true than it is now. It will take the entire village and community to move our city and region forward, to keep us relevant, and to help us attract new businesses and people to our great city.
Why is this engagement important?
As researcher and author Allen Bassler would say, “Citizens of a community are ‘engaged’ when they play an effective role in decision-making.”
When citizens play a meaningful role in discussions, decisions and implementation of projects or programs they are enthusiastic about, they are more vested. This means they will make a significant commitment to helping bring these things across the finish line.
As a community, we need to engage people from different backgrounds to create effective solutions. When people from different areas of the community work together, the more likely a community is to be successful in reaching its goals or completing projects. This includes our schools and our students.
It is easy to say our community members should be engaged with our schools and our students. What is typically done by our schools to engage our community is what you might think of when you think, what can I do to help the schools?
The schools have volunteer programs such as tutoring or mentoring students. The schools do things such as inviting families to school events and having professionals visit classrooms and clubs. While all these do have positive benefits for the students, this engagement can be so much more.
If the goal of our local schools is to prepare our students for the real world, we need them to be collaborators, problem solvers and critical thinkers. A great way to prepare them for the real world is to create their learning experiences in the real world.
Utilizing community resources and expertise in our schools improves learning outcomes for our students and has a positive impact for our community as well.
Our schools were forced to focus on flexible learning environments the past few years. My hope for our schools and our community moving forward is that they continue to innovate and expand flexible learning environments.
They engage the community by designing things together. This could be lesson plans, class projects or the entire class. The schools should be bringing all voices to the table. This means being transparent about how community feedback will be incorporated into schools. Recognize the cultural value that different parents and community members bring to the table.
Think of what could be possible if we made the community the classroom. Students could be looking at our city and their backyards for concepts they are learning about in class. This allows students to connect their learning to real life and take action.
Lastly, our educators can create real-world learning experiences for our students.
This is starting to happen more in our community and our state. Internships are a suitable place to start.
These real-work experiences can be better identified when strong relationships exist with business leaders, and when we look at areas of mutual interest, where working with high school students can benefit an organization’s goals.
At its best, community involvement is a powerful way to ensure that high schools function by and for the communities they serve. As a community leader, what will you do? As a parent or teacher, what will you do?
We can all do something to move the needle and invest in our schools and students who will one day be running our community.
Stephanie Veit is a community volunteer.