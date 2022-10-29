One person who would vote in the upcoming election if she were alive would be my great great grandmother, known by family members as “G3.” G3 was born in 1858.
G3 could not vote legally in a presidential election until November 1920, at which time she was 62 years old. The delay in G3’s ability to vote was because the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was not ratified until Aug. 18, 1920.
The inability of women to vote for a candidate for U.S. president in 1888 did not sit well with G3. I never knew her and probably would not have heard of her but for a story passed down in my family.
One of my male ancestors was in a restaurant booth in October 1892. In a conspiratorial tone, my ancestor talked of what G3 had done four years earlier. He whispered in hopes nobody would overhear.
A town gossip was in the adjoining booth and heard the mention of G3 and of how she had voted illegally in the election of 1888. The story spread. Time passed and G3 became better known in death than in life.
People said G3 believed in democracy before it believed in her. How could she vote in 1888? How could she vote 32 years before women were allowed to vote?
Well, as G3 proved, “Where there is a Hill, there is a way.”
G3 had no intention of missing the opportunity to vote for Benjamin Harrison for president in 1888. Candidate Harrison was born in Ohio. Eventually he moved to Indiana and opened a law office in Indianapolis.
Harrison served in the Army during the Civil War and, over the years, was involved in politics. He often campaigned for other candidates and eventually became a U.S. senator, representing Indiana.
Perhaps it was Mr. Harrison’s Hoosier connections that motivated G3 to want to vote for him in the presidential election of 1888. Her support proved to be somewhat of a handicap for Mr. Harrison.
A rumor surfaced that a woman was actively supporting Mr. Harrison and that she was upset women could not vote. The question being asked was whether Harrison himself was promoting a movement for women to vote, by whatever means.
G3 was attracted to the maverick mysticism of “whatever means” and adopted the name of “W. Means” on Election Day, Nov. 6, 1888. Without realizing it, she agreed with Machiavelli that the end justifies the means.
G3, aka “W. Means,” dressed in some of her father’s clothes, wore a hat and had her hair in a ponytail. Many men back then wore long hair.
The standard location for voting in those days was in the county courthouse. On Election Day, G3 got in line with men waiting to vote. The line was long because an adopted Hoosier was on the ballot.
During the wait for her turn to vote, G3 needed to go to the bathroom. The rural courthouse did not have indoor toilets. Outside were separate outhouses, one for men and one for women.
Without thinking – probably because she was nervous – G3 absent-mindedly opened the door to the women’s outhouse.
A couple of men saw her and, assuming she was a man, laughed and yelled, “Hey feller, whar do ya think you’re goin’?”
G3 lowered her head, fearing she might blush, and tried to make light of it. Legend is that she, as W. Means, said something like, “Ah, ya spoiled it for me. I just went there ’cause women can’t vote so there wuz no line.”
Back in line to vote inside the courthouse, G3 felt she had to do something to ward off suspicion that she might not be a man. She saw a sign that stated “No spitting on the courthouse floor.” Figuring a real man would pay that no attention, she leaned back and spat on that sign 10 feet away, hitting it nearly in the center.
The men in line laughed and applauded.
A couple of men tried to match her accurate expectoration and failed miserably. The other men made fun of them and several walked up to G3 and patted her on the back. Fearful of being exposed, G3 stared at the floor and mumbled, “Guess I wuz lucky.”
Mr. Harrison won that election in 1888. He got 100% of the women’s vote.
Frank Hill is a Fort Wayne resident.