October brings crisp fall air, pumpkin spice everything and Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
I’m immensely grateful for the increased awareness and generous support for cancer patients generated by all the pink-themed October events.
However, secretly, I worry the pink-washing of breast cancer sometimes forces a toxic positivity onto those affected by this horrible disease. I worry all the pink might leave men with breast cancer feeling excluded.
Breast cancer is awful. It’s scary, physically painful, mentally devastating and deadly. There is never an upside to having breast cancer, and it is having a destructive impact in our community.
It’s the second most common cancer in northeast Indiana. An estimated 5,600 new cases will be diagnosed in 2022, according to the American Cancer Society.
We should be angry that Black woman are about 40% more likely to die from breast cancer than white women. We should also be troubled by the number of younger women being diagnosed with aggressive and more difficult to treat types of breast cancer.
This heart wrenching reality is the reason Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana has two wig salons. We have a large wig salon with every style and color imaginable.
We also have Chelsea’s Place, a cozy and colorfully decorated space designed to be welcoming to children. We hope that when children help their mom pick out her wig, it will decrease the trauma they experience watching their mom lose her hair during cancer treatment. The selection of wigs in this room is carefully curated to appeal to younger women.
An encouraging reality is the abundance of practical help and emotional support available to breast cancer patients in our community.
Cancer Services is not alone in this effort. The upcoming Lutheran Health Network Breast Cancer Symposium: From Screening to Survivorship is a perfect example of this community’s staunch support for people affected by breast cancer.
The symposium on Oct. 8 at the Grand Wayne Center is an opportunity for everyone – including medical professionals seeking to hone their knowledge as well as cancer patients and their caregivers – wanting to learn more about screenings, diagnosis, treatments, and all the available local support resources. The event is free and open to the public (and includes breakfast and lunch).
The symposium features a lineup of renown local experts, including radiologist Dr. Pamela Strange, who will discuss screening and mammograms; and oncologist Dr. Sreenivasa Nattam, who will talk about the latest oncology research.
Drs. Shruti Shukla, Mary Ann Meo, Matthew Shambaugh, Mike Yuan, Brian Lee, Lucia Fouts Grubbs and Francis Esguara are also on the agenda.
Cancer Services was grateful to be included. Our director of clinical services, Marsha Haffner, who has a degree in counseling and leads Cancer Services’ client advocate team, will be sharing information on survivorship and the support services available at Cancer Services.
Cancer Services is an independent, local nonprofit founded in 1944. Our agency partners with every medical provider serving northeast Indiana to support people with any type of cancer.
We provide practical help, such as financial assistance, help with transportation, durable medical equipment and health care supplies.
We also provide truly innovative, effective and unique programs, including sexual health education and counseling from Denise Glasser. She has her certificate in sexual health counseling from the University of Michigan and is a certified sexuality health counselor with the American Association of Sexuality Educators Counselors and Therapists (one of the only certified counselors in northeast Indiana).
A disturbing side-effect of cancer treatment is what is colloquially called chemo brain. It is the memory loss, confusion or difficulty concentrating that affects as many as 78% of cancer survivors.
Cancer Services offers a program called Clarity, which is rehab for the cancer brain. It’s based on the Feuerstein method, which uses exercises and techniques to encourage neuroplasticity. It takes commitment, but Clarity participants report gratifying improvements in their cognitive abilities.
One of the increasingly needed services we offer is mental health counseling for people with cancer and their families, provided by qualified mental health professionals who are knowledgeable about the cancer experience.
We began providing this specialized service several years ago, but the need has exponentially increased. The COVID-19 pandemic has been particularly challenging for local families battling cancer. Suppressed immune systems put cancer patients at a much higher risk of being infected and they face a high mortality rate, which naturally leads to increased anxiety and depression.
These services make the cancer experience just a little easier. Cancer Services is only able to provide these critical services because of the generosity of our community and strong partnerships with local medical providers.
It takes everybody working together to reduce the impact of breast cancer. It requires the pink tidal wave of support.
Stacey Stumpf is development and marketing director for Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.