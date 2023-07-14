Independence Day called forth our patriotic emotions.
But the workings of this democracy we cherish depend on more than a single day to recognize our origins and the values first articulated in the Declaration of Independence.
The Indiana Constitution asserts that “all power is inherent in the people; and that all free governments are, and of right ought to be, founded on their authority, and instituted for their peace, safety, and well-being.”
Ideally, power and authority reside with the people; we choose – and grant authority to – governing officials to deliberate and decide legislation. Ours is a “representative democracy.”
Functionally, we must recognize that our democracy cannot sustain itself. It demands knowledgeable, engaged citizens and elected officials who want to listen to all their constituents. That condition is not current reality.
Sending legislators off to Indianapolis or Washington, D.C., and expecting them to function in a vacuum without constituent input is unreasonable. Our legislators will fill that vacuum, whether behind closed doors or in full view of the public.
As James Madison said, “…you must first enable the government to control the governed; and in the next place oblige it to control itself.” Madison envisioned the government controlling itself through checks and balances among the executive, judicial and legislative branches. But he also saw the people as the primary control able to hold government officials accountable.
So how are we to wrest authority back to the people, to hold our elected officials accountable? Hindrances are significant:
• Redistricting following the 2020 census yielded new electoral maps that will perpetuate a supermajority in our legislature, despite election results in statewide races over the past two decades that accorded Republicans 53% to 57% of the vote and Democrats 43% to 47%.
• Recent Indiana legislation has restricted accessibility to the electoral process, with House Enrolled Act 1334 curbing access to absentee voting by mail.
• Indiana has no direct democracy provisions in its Constitution. Citizens cannot initiate ballot measures.
• The number of candidates agreeing to engage in public forums or to provide information to voters has progressively fallen.
We must renew our energy, within the restrictive framework drawn by our elected officials, and rededicate ourselves to becoming informed and engaged citizens. Here’s what each of us must do:
1) Inform ourselves about candidates. We are more likely to vote when we know who the candidates are and understand their positions.
2) Ask candidates, repeatedly if necessary, to participate in public forums and to respond to requests for information about their positions.
3) Focus on local candidates, those who will make decisions about zoning, street paving, parks and schools in our neighborhoods.
Local Leagues will be inviting candidates to post their information and positions on VOTE411.org and to participate in public forums in advance of the election in November.
Public pressure can encourage candidates’ participation.
Candidates who decline to share their views with voters in advance of an election reveal disdain for the very people who must choose to hire them. If elected, how likely are they to see their role as serving for the people?
Linda Hanson is president of the League of Women Voters of Indiana. She wrote this for the Indiana Capital Chronicle.