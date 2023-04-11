Former President Jimmy Carter recently entered hospice care at his home in Plains, Georgia. He intends to spend the remainder of his life with his family and reminisce about a life well lived.
We should be so lucky to have as long a life as this elder statesman.
Here is a man who continued to serve people after his presidency with weekly Bible studies or with hammer and nails at Habitat for Humanity. He chose to utilize his position to help as many people as possible with tangible actions rather than sitting home writing speeches for big honorariums.
Many today only focus on what Carter did or did not do as president. One has to be older than 60 to really remember his entire presidency. I do, having attended Paul Harding High School at the time.
I believe Carter won in 1976 primarily because Americans were tired of Republicans (sound familiar?). The taint of Watergate still hung over the electorate. The combination of President Gerald Ford’s pardoning of Richard Nixon, the fall of Saigon and the weak-kneed campaign to “Whip Inflation Now” (WIN – how quaint!) spelled doom for the Ford campaign.
So, Jimmy Carter was the winner and, as a boy in high school, my excitement was palpable. At first. Be careful what you vote for.
Within six months, President Carter told us to wear sweaters and began negotiating a treaty to turn the Panama Canal over to the Panamanians. I remember seeing orange bumper stickers saying, “Lets Keep The Canal And Give Carter To Panama.” Meanwhile, inflation and unemployment still lingered. The United States fell into the malaise some of us remember and the rest of us read about in history books.
In March 1979, Carter helped seal the peace treaty between Egypt and Israel that many believed could never be accomplished. This historic event became the crowning achievement of his presidency. Sadly, it triggered the Arab oil crisis in July 1979 when the rest of the Arab world refused to acknowledge the treaty and chose to punish the United States.
Gasoline hit 72 cents a gallon (about $3 a gallon today – sound familiar?) right as I was beginning to drive. Luckily, our family had a 1974 Ford Pinto hatchback which got 34 miles to the gallon. Once I got over the fear of blowing up in a rear-end collision, it wasn’t so bad.
So, on July 15, 1979, Carter gave his “Crisis in Confidence” speech in response to the energy situation. What he said that night still resonates today.
Carter said he had invited everyday Americans to Camp David to listen to their concerns. This never happens nowadays. Read what Carter said those Americans told him almost 44 years ago:
“Mr. President, you are not leading this nation – you’re just managing the government.”
“You don’t see the people enough anymore.”
“Don’t talk to us about politics or the mechanics of government, but about an understanding of our common good.”
“I feel so far from government. I feel like ordinary people are excluded from power.”
“Some of us have suffered from recession all of our lives.”
“Some people have wasted energy, but others haven’t had anything to waste.”
These comments could still apply today. But at least Carter listened. He invited feedback. He wanted to help all Americans and serve the people, not tell us what to do.
Here follow some excerpts from Carter’s speech that night. The parallels to today are uncanny.
“I know, of course, being president, that government actions and legislation can be very important. ... But after listening to the American people, I have been reminded again that all the legislation in the world can’t fix what’s wrong with America. So I want to speak to you first tonight about a subject even more serious than energy or inflation. I want to talk to you right now about a fundamental threat to American democracy. ... It is a crisis of confidence. ...
“The confidence that we have always had as a people ... is the idea which founded our nation and has guided our development as a people. ... We’ve always believed in something called progress. We’ve always had a faith that the days of our children would be better than our own. Our people are losing that faith, not only in government itself but in the ability as citizens to serve as the ultimate rulers and shapers of our democracy. ...
“In a nation that was proud of hard work, strong families, close-knit communities, and our faith in God, too many of us now tend to worship self-indulgence and consumption. Human identity is no longer defined by what one does, but by what one owns. ...
“As you know, there is a growing disrespect for government and for churches and for schools, the news media, and other institutions. This is not a message of happiness or reassurance, but it is the truth and it is a warning. ...
“Looking for a way out of this crisis, our people have turned to the federal government and found it isolated from the mainstream of our nation’s life. ... The gap between our citizens and our government has never been so wide. The people are looking for honest answers, not easy answers; clear leadership, not false claims and evasiveness and politics as usual.
“What you see too often in Washington and elsewhere around the country is a system of government that seems incapable of action. You see a Congress twisted and pulled in every direction by hundreds of well-financed and powerful special interests.
“You see every extreme position defended to the last vote, almost to the last breath by one unyielding group or another. You often see a balanced and a fair approach that demands sacrifice, a little sacrifice from everyone, abandoned like an orphan without support and without friends.
“Often you see paralysis and stagnation and drift. You don’t like it and neither do I. What can we do?
“First of all, we must face the truth and then we can change our course. We simply must have faith in each other, faith in our ability to govern ourselves and faith in the future of this nation. Restoring that faith and confidence to America is now the most important task we face. It is a true challenge of this generation of Americans.
“We know the strength of America. We are strong. We can regain our unity. We can regain our confidence. We are heirs of generations who survived threats much more powerful and awesome than those that challenge us now. ...
“We are at a turning point in our history. There are two paths to choose. One is a path I’ve warned about tonight, the path that leads to fragmentation and self-interest. Down that road lies a mistaken idea of freedom, the right to grasp for ourselves some advantage over others. That path would be one of constant conflict between narrow interests ending in chaos and immobility. It is a certain route to failure.
“All the traditions of our past, all the lessons of our heritage, all the promises of our future point to another path – the path of common purpose and the restoration of American values. That path leads to true freedom for our nation and ourselves.”
After his speech, Carter’s presidency went from bad to worse.
In November 1979, Iranians overthrew their government and seized 52 Americans at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.
In December 1979, the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan.
In January 1980, Carter implemented the Selective Service Act in response to the Russian invasion of Afghanistan.
In March 1980, Carter announced the boycott of the Olympic Summer Games in Moscow as a result of the Afghanistan invasion.
In April 1980, Carter ordered Operation Eagle Claw in an attempt to rescue the Iranian hostages. The mission failed, killing eight American rescuers.
This domino effect of events paved the way for Ronald Reagan’s landslide presidential victory in November 1980.
The lack of American confidence and values was President Carter’s crisis. At least Jimmy Carter recognized this threat to democracy in his speech 44 years ago and tried to do something about it – something for all the American people, not just his political base. But he failed.
Many today believe America is headed in the wrong direction – almost the same as in 1979-80, in my opinion. Since 2021, the current administration has created more crises than it has solved.
Yet, in failure, former President Jimmy Carter continued to serve the public selflessly until he now physically cannot anymore. A true statesman.
Not too many of those around anymore.
John Lohman, a retiree, is an Allen County resident.