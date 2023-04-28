From a window on the second floor of our home, I have been watching two blue jays busily building a nest. Only on a rainy Friday did activity slow to a crawl.
Where were the blue jays? Had I scared them off by turning on the bathroom light in the middle of the night?
Then, with sunshine last Saturday, the blue jays returned. Would their cousins, the woodpeckers, be returning to resume their security duties at our treehouse coffeehouse?
One particular woodpecker was recommended to us by a customer who winters down south. Our friend, an avid pickleball player, enjoys sitting with friends after a grueling pickleball match and having prune juice.
While sitting around and bragging about their pickleball exploits, these golden-age athletes like to make fun of golfers who cannot play unless they ride in a golf cart. That gets boring, so the pickleballers enjoy listening to music.
Under the influence of prune juice, the pickleball enthusiasts became fans of a singing woodpecker. Though not generally fans of country music, the pickleballers like hearing the singing woodpecker perform Johnny Cash songs.
Would a singing woodpecker, I wondered, help attract customers to our treehouse coffeehouse? Before hiring this red-headed stranger, I decided to travel south to check him out.
Would we be at risk of a lawsuit if we employed a woodpecker who brazenly performs Johnny’s songs without permission? Of course, the singing woodpecker faces the same risks.
Not a fool and not wanting to pay royalties for violating copyright laws, the singing woodpecker alters the lyrics of Johnny’s songs. For example, close your eyes and try to hear a woodpecker singing:
“I see the sheriff comin’, asking where I’ve been. Well, I wasn’t drinkin’ moonshine. Haven’t had it since don’t know when.”
I sat in that Florida bar and listened as he continued:
“Yes, spring is comin’, it’s rollin’ round the bend, and I ain’t seen the sunshine since I don’t know when.
“I’m stuck in this coffeehouse and time keeps draggin’ on, but my friends keep-a-rollin’… their prune juice moves them on.
“Some men are drinkin’ coffee to keep them up at night, wishin’ that their dreams will come into their sight.
“When I hear that whistle blowin’, I hang my head and cry.
“I’m stuck here in this coffeehouse and that’s what bothers me.”
Well, I could not help but be excited. Coffee shops are everywhere these days. Having live entertainment would leapfrog our coffeehouse over our competitors.
Marketing ideas were colliding in my head. Why sit in a competitor’s coffeehouse and stare into the bottom of a cup when you could be entertained by our singing woodpecker, the one and only “Piney Forest”?
I persuaded Piney to come north, but unfortunately he became a novelty to our customers. They enjoyed needling Piney more than listening to him.
We feared our customers would abandon us if Piney stayed. We told him his talents would be wasted in our humble coffeehouse. We advised Piney to go to Nashville to seek fame and fortune. “Where?” he asked.
Piney was naïve. We told him to check his GPS to find Nashville. He thought GPS stood for “Great Plains,” so he looked at a map of Nebraska. To get there he passed through Illinois, where he stumbled on a town named Nashville.
In Illinois he opened one night with “I’m stuck in snow bird prison, gettin’ dinner for a song. Far from snow bird prison, that’s where I want to be. I hear those trucks a movin’ and that’s what tortures me.”
That did it. By 3 a.m. Piney was on the road again.
A familiar theme unfolded, from Nashville, Illinois, to Nashville, Arkansas, to Nashville, Indiana. He started sending threatening postcards to us. After visiting Nashville, Michigan, and Nashville, Georgia, he accused us of sending him on a wild goose chase.
I called Piney and conceded that he was partly correct. Except, I claimed, it was our major shareholder’s idea, not mine.
Also, I added, it is common knowledge that I am a fan of good music. “Piney,” I asked, “have you ever been to Nashville, Kansas?” Then I hummed “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”
“Piney,” I said, “do not give up. Just imagine your name above the street on a marquee: ‘Piney Forest: Here tonight.’ It would make you feel happy, make you feel light.”
It worked. He imagined fame a comin’, comin’ round the bend. I haven’t heard of Piney since I don’t know when.
Frank Hill is a Fort Wayne resident.