Recently, Becky and I left our house to drive to a store in northwest Fort Wayne, a trip of 8 or 10 miles. There were multiple routes I could have driven.
As she often does, Becky asked what route I was taking. I described it, highway by highway, street by street. Becky said she usually takes a different route and proceeded to describe it, also naming each highway and street.
Becky made clear, in a subtle and, yet, a “you cannot be serious” tone, that her way was better than mine. With my heels dug in, if you can do that in a car, I used my route.
As I drove, I tried to visualize the route Becky had described. After a few minutes it occurred to me that our two routes were identical.
I had described the route the way a man describes it. Becky had described it as a woman describes it. As rare as a total eclipse of the moon, both descriptions converged.
In my mind, the fact that Becky’s route matched mine indicated she was indirectly approving the orienteering skills I had learned in the Boy Scouts. I needed approval of any kind because of something that had occurred about 10 days earlier.
This tale, true as is the one above, involves my cellphone. You probably own one but, if you do not, a cellphone is that rectangular object young girls put in their hip pockets as they go to Target or a supermarket. Why those cellphones are not regularly reported as lost or stolen is beyond me.
There are less obvious ways to lose a cellphone. One way to lose it could be through carelessness at bedtime.
On Friday night of golf’s U.S. Open in California, I decided at 9 p.m. that I had watched too much televised golf. I put on my orange swimming trunks and went down to the lake. I had a nice swim in the fading light.
I returned to the house, got out of my wet trunks, dried off and went to bed. I turned out the bedside light and anticipated sweet dreams. Saturday morning I awoke and reached for my phone.
The phone was not on the bedside table. I looked throughout the lakeside house where we were staying.
Becky helped in the search. We pulled the blankets and sheets off the bed. We looked under the couch cushions and in every room.
Several times we separately searched the car. Becky tried calling my phone. My recorded voice did not awaken. I always have been a deep sleeper.
Without success searching, we surrendered to sleep Saturday evening. We assumed the phone was permanently lost. Becky assured me that with a new phone I could recover all my stuff saved in the “cloud.”
Void of optimism, we searched again for my phone for three hours Sunday morning. Becky tried again to call my phone.
The phone did not respond. It was gone. In the Army we would have said it was AWOL – absent without listening.
Thirty six hours of freedom must have felt good to my phone. It did not feel good to me.
I decided to go swimming in the lake Sunday before beginning the drive home. It was nearly noon and I was defeated.
It was a beautiful day. Beneath a bright sun I waded through clear water about three feet deep on my way to deeper water for swimming.
The sandy lake bottom was gentle for my feet, but I looked down to avoid stepping on the occasional rock. Suddenly, on the lake bottom, staring at me, was my cellphone.
I reached down to grab my phone from its watery grave. As I moved the phone, the still-submerged screen came to life even after 36 hours on the bottom of the lake.
How did my phone maneuver the short walk from the house, over the yard, onto the dock and into the lake? I believe I know the answer.
Because of my televised golf fatigue, I had decided late Friday to go swimming. It is something I enjoy as the sun slowly sinks.
I had switched into my swimming trunks and headed to the lake while there was more than adequate light for swimming. For some reason, still unclear to me, my cellphone must have been in the pocket of my swimming trunks.
Obviously my OtterBox phone cover proved its worth. Regardless, Becky says I should have taken a different route to the lake Friday night, going first through the living room and leaving my phone there.
The point is, however, that her route and mine both take you to the same place.
Frank Hill is a Fort Wayne resident.