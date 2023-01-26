Our family, like many Hoosier and Buckeye families, has a wonderful December/January tradition: We write a one-page letter of the highlights of the closing year, combine that letter with family photos, and tuck it into a Christmas card and mail it to a circle of family members and friends.
We look forward to sharing the various chapters of our family life with others, and in turn, we always look forward to receiving cards, letters and photos from others during the holiday season and as the new year is opening.
Embedded in almost every letter is a kernel of wisdom or philosophy: that a family wedding reminds the sender of the “chapters of life”; that the birth of a new baby “binds the generations”; that the loss of a loved one “touches the heartstrings”; that a graduation from high school or college “is an ending and a beginning.”
I like to look for these pearls of wisdom because they give insight into how a family or individual thinks about the changing seasons of life we all inevitably experience.
This year, one of the favorite Christmas and new year letters we received had a sentence about an aging member of the family and how that person “inspired us to look forward and not backward.” I found that refreshing in light of one of the great Fort Wayne centenarian stories I learned about from my friends at the Fort Wayne Lutheran newspaper. It is a story of hope, inspiration and lives well lived.
For a few years, my wonderful parents resided at Lutheran Life Villages on Fort Wayne’s southeast side. The sense of community there was important, and I regularly interacted with remarkably friendly and gracious people during my many visits there to spend time with my mom and dad.
My favorite volunteer was Vivian Purvis, whom I had met through another treasured friend many years ago. My visits to Lutheran Life Villages refreshed our friendship, and I came to appreciate Vivian all over again.
What was remarkable to me then and now is not only that she regularly and eagerly volunteered wherever she was most needed to serve other residents seven days a week but also did so energetically while in her late 90s.
During one of my weekend visits, she was the person on Saturday morning filling in for the greeter at the front desk. Upon my arrival, she welcomed me with a warmth and graciousness that is her hallmark, and made sure I was settled into my guest room with ease and comfort.
Later in the day, I noticed that she was helping a fellow resident with a mailbox challenge. And the next day, during one of the Sunday chapel services, Vivian was the usher collecting the tithes and offerings of those attending worship. Altogether, she was a selfless servant, and never without a smile and genuine twinkle in her eye.
Vivian is still volunteering; still serving others; still traveling; still walking every day for exercise; still participating in a mini-marathon as a member in good standing of the Silver Fox Club; and has rightly had an award named in her honor, the Vivian Purvis IMPACT Award.
Oh, and she is 103 years old. Or should I say 103 years young?
She told the Fort Wayne Lutheran, “I think all that matters is to keep moving. Whatever you like to do, just keep going.” Such elegance of mind and person!
What is equally remarkable is that Vivian is not the oldest resident at Lutheran Life Villages. That is Wilda Timmerman, who is 104.
Like her friend, Wilda finds joy in the active life. She enjoys a favorite Hoosier pastime, bingo. She is known for her friendliness and neighborliness, and regularly interacts with her social circle. She also enjoys playing cards, which is good for the mind and spirit. Like Vivian, Wilda takes time for exercise, too.
The director of wellness at Lutheran Life Villages told the Fort Wayne Lutheran, “It’s pretty amazing. She goes down to the gym every day and rides the bike for at least a mile. She’s committed.”
There is the pearl of wisdom recurring again: “She’s committed.” Vivian and Wilda are both committed, and their faith is the center of lives well-lived and well-served.
We have entered the age of the centenarians. But it is not an age without purpose. That is what makes the lives of these two women so special: the sense of meaning is deep within their souls.
They brought to mind a favorite observation from the American poet Ralph Waldo Emerson: “The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well.”
Timothy S. Goeglein is a native of Fort Wayne and lives in northern Virginia.