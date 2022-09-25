With the onset of the Jewish New Year 5783, we at the Fort Wayne Chabad Jewish Center are preparing to welcome Jewish people from around Allen County for inspiring and meaningful Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services.
Chabad is a 200-year-old Chassidic movement, originated from Russia.
The Lubavitcher Rebbe extended this movement into an organization for post-Holocaust Jewry.
Motivated by his profound love for every Jew, the Rebbe set into motion a dazzling array of programs, services and institutions to serve every Jew.
Today, more than 5,000 full-time emissary families direct more than 3,500 institutions dedicated to the welfare of the Jewish people worldwide.
In November, 2021, my wife and I moved with our daughter from the hustle of New York to establish a chapter in Fort Wayne. The community has been nothing but warm and welcoming and we are so grateful to be here.
At Chabad, everyone is welcome and at home. You may see yourself as unaffiliated, Reform, Conservative or Orthodox. We see you as Jewish. No labels. No differences.
Chabad is a home for every kind of Jew.
So, what can you expect over the High Holidays? Our services are led in English, and are refreshingly casual and easy to follow. The prayers and songs are recited in both English and Hebrew, and all are active participants in the service.
The children will enjoy a special play area tailored to them.
In addition, a traditional Shofar blowing service and Tashlich ceremony will take place at a local park for both kids and adults. Shofar in the Park is a fun and meaningful program, making the Rosh Hashanah celebration accessible to all.
This coming Jewish year is the year of Hakhel, which means “assembly.”
As described in Deuteronomy, when the Holy Temple stood in Jerusalem all Jewish men, women and children participated in a grand assembly every seven years. The king read selected sections of the Torah to the crowd to replicate the giving of the Torah at Mount Sinai.
Everyone left rejuvenated and inspired to learn Torah and observe the mitzvot, permeated with the sense of personal responsibility to the divine mission of making our world a better place for all.
The biblical mitzvah of Hakhel is only in effect when all the Jewish people reside in the Holy Land. Nevertheless, the Lubavitcher Rebbe repeatedly encouraged all Jews to utilize this auspicious time to assemble – men, women and children – and encourage one another to increase in Torah observance and study, and foster an environment of fear of God.
Join us for a memorable Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur! We are looking forward to celebrating the High Holidays with the Jewish community of Fort Wayne in the spirit of Hakhel.
Levi Danow is rabbi at Fort Wayne’s Chabad Jewish Center.