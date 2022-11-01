About a decade ago, while watching a debate about cellphone technology, I remember thinking to myself that batteries wouldn’t get dramatically better in my lifetime.
My thinking was pretty simple. Batteries are a really well-developed tool. They’ve been around since at least 1800 (depending what you count as a battery). We weren’t going to make any dramatic improvements in just a few years because scientists and engineers had already been working on it for a long time and discovered all the quick improvements.
Well, it turns out I was pretty wrong. Batteries are getting dramatically better and cheaper. For example, electric cars are driving farther and are cheaper by the year.
My mistake was a common one that I think is worth being explicit about so others don’t share it.
I used to think about technology improvements based on watching computer chips improve. For most of our lives, every couple of years, computer chips would have more transistors. That improvement, the number of transistors on a typical computer chip, came from better and better ways to make the chips.
The key idea here is that there was one way to measure a better computer chip: how many transistors fit on the chip.
I thought battery improvements would work the same way. There was one thing to improve and everyone worked to improve that.
Since batteries have been around for about 200 years, that is a lot of time to improve them. What extra improvement can we reasonably expect over just a few years?
My mistake was not realizing how many different ways a battery can be better. First, a digression on how a battery works.
A battery has two ends. The first end provides electrons with a lot of energy. When something is plugged into the battery, the electrons leave the first end and their energy is converted into something useful. A motor will convert the electrons’ energy into motion. A light bulb will convert the electrons’ energy into light.
The electrons, having lost their energy, are passed into the second end of the battery. Inside the battery, a chemical reaction magically brings the electrons in and stores them in the low energy state.
Briefly, to recharge a battery, this process is pushed in reverse. That is, low-energy electrons are removed from the second end, given energy then pushed onto the first end.
Part of the magic of the battery’s chemistry is being able to store the electrons in this high-energy state and in the low-energy state, depending on whether the battery is charged or discharged.
My mistake about batteries was that I didn’t realize there are many different ways a battery can be improved. If we concentrate on one aspect, such as weight, then other aspects, like how quickly they can be recharged, may be sacrificed.
Additionally, there are some aspects we have simply not tried to improve. For example, simple rechargeable AA batteries didn’t need to recharge quickly. For example, as a kid I would put them in the recharging station and leave them there all day. I didn’t need them right away since I would just use another set of batteries.
Not so easy to do that with an electric car battery. However, recent discoveries are improving those qualities of batteries dramatically.
One way batteries are improving is how the second end is designed inside the battery. When a battery is being charged, high-energy electrons are fed into the second end. Those electrons have to take part in a chemical reaction to finish the charging process.
A standard material for the second end is graphite. Scientists at UCLA are developing a new material, niobium oxide, that can also perform the chemical reaction, but this material can be made into a sponge-like form. That allows the chemical reaction to occur throughout the material, not just on the outside.
A company developing this technology claims it can charge to 80% in 10 minutes. The batteries also avoid the heating up that fast-charging lithium-ion batteries suffer.
Some other discoveries are amazingly simple to implement. For example, standard lithium ion batteries wear out. A common reason is that one end of the battery, as it goes through the chemical reaction, will develop a long needle made of metal on its end. If the needle grows especially long, it can touch the second end of the battery, shorting it out and breaking the battery.
A study published last year in Nature by scientists at Stanford reported that these long metal needles can be broken by simply discharging the battery quickly for a couple minutes before using it. A simple and cheap solution to a major problem.
These sorts of improvements and discoveries are apparently still out there for us to discover. That means we can hopefully expect batteries to continue to get better and cheaper quickly. I am so glad I was wrong.
Christer Watson, of Fort Wayne, is a visiting assistant professor of physics at Purdue University Fort Wayne. Opinions expressed are his own. He wrote this for The Journal Gazette, where his columns normally appear the first and third Tuesday of each month.