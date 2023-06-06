Based on recent news stories, ChatGPT and similar AI technology has been inspiring a lot of fear. I don’t think it has to be that way. I think there is quite a bit to be excited about.
I felt a bit of confirmation, then, when I heard about the first published study of how this technology affects employees in a real-life work environment.
The study was performed by three business professors at MIT and Stanford. Their study concentrated on the rollout of a chat technology closely related to ChatGPT developed for a technical support company.
The general conclusions are surprising and heartening. Broadly, they found that the technology helped workers be more productive. The tool specifically helped the least experienced workers learn the implicit knowledge of the more experienced workers. It also helped the inexperienced workers be more satisfied in their jobs.
In short, this tool is helping those on the lower rungs catch up.
The study was mostly conducted in an IT call center in the Philippines, although the center works mostly using chat instead of phone calls. The study involved about 5,000 workers. Most of the customers requesting technical help are small U.S.-based businesses.
These IT support jobs are not particularly attractive, involve dealing with hostile customers, and much of the knowledge about how to solve customers’ problems efficiently is not well documented. Among people who start these jobs, about 60% leave within a year. Training during that first year costs between $10,000 and $20,000.
In short, a person starting in the position is not typically very good at the job, must spend quite a bit of time learning to get better, and often quits.
The standard way to measure efficiency for these jobs is a combination of how long each chat requires (less is better), the fraction of chats successfully resolved (higher is better) and the customer satisfaction score (higher is better).
The new chat technology, based on the technology behind ChatGPT, suggests responses to the workers. The system was specifically trained on earlier chat conversations and was rolled out to a range of workers over several months. Some of the workers were quite new, with less than a month on the job, while others were experienced, with more than a year on the job.
The researchers studied how much each worker’s efficiency improved, how much they used the chat suggestions and details about their customers’ responses.
The experienced workers did not benefit much. Their efficiency after having the chat suggestions was only a little better than before. The researchers suggested that these workers already knew much of the information in the chat technology.
The inexperienced workers, however, benefited significantly.
The researchers measure this benefit in a variety of ways. For example, without the chat technology a typical newly hired worker could resolve 2.0 chats per hour. After eight to 10 months of experience they will typically improve to 2.5 chats per hour. In contrast, a newly hired worker with the chat technology improves to 2.5 chats per hour in two months and continues improving to 3.0 chats per hour after five months of experience.
The basic story is that inexperienced workers learn how to do a better job faster because the chat technology is continuously demonstrating what a good job looks like. These inexperienced workers don’t have to get those lessons in sporadic learning moments spread over months or years.
This optimistic interpretation is supported by several other pieces of evidence. First, the researchers measured customers’ responses to workers. Using the chat technology improved customers’ responses and it helped the inexperienced workers the most.
Second, the researchers applied a somewhat standard tool for measuring how similar in language various chats were to one another. When a worker started using the chat technology, there was an immediate change in their language used. That is, the chats of inexperienced workers became quite similar to the chats of experienced workers.
Third, workers, especially inexperienced workers, who were using the chat technology were more likely to stay in the job. For example, for workers with less than six months of experience, attrition rates of 25% per month are common. Those workers using this chat technology had a lower attrition by about 10%.
Taken as a whole, these results suggest a technology that benefits workers.
Learning a new job can be difficult. This technology appears to help workers learn skills faster, with better results and in a less frustrating way.
Christer Watson of Fort Wayne holds a doctorate in astronomy and writes about the applications of science on everyday life.