Over the weekend, a racially motivated mass shooting occurred, this time in Jacksonville, Florida.
Three Black people were murdered before the white gunman turned one of his guns on himself. The 21-year-old legally purchased both the handgun and AR-15 style rifle he used.
It’s these regularly horrific events that bring out statements from local leaders, advocacy groups, governors and presidents. Those are followed by media scrutiny until the next horrific shooting occurs. It is predictable and no matter what words are used in the heartfelt statements given in response, it will continue.
What is missing from the cycle is important: We don’t ever talk about what it all costs. An accounting of the cost of guns is rarely undertaken. When it is, the numbers are so shocking and enormous, the study usually falls victim to the post-truth era in which we live.
In March 2022, Indiana eliminated the need for a gun permit. The year before, the General Assembly had made the permit free. The policy reasoning is grounded in the mantra: “Why should people have to pay for something that is a constitutional right?”
The answer is simple: the mere presence of guns in our culture is expensive. Wildly expensive. Even those of us who don’t own a gun are sharing the costs. We are literally, and involuntarily, financing killings.
In most circumstances of policy-making, the “cost causer” is whom we look to first to pay somehow. User fees or targeted taxes are widely accepted as fair.
Except with guns.
With a year’s worth of statistics in Indiana since “permitless” carry became the law, we now know a few unsurprising things. Gun-related crime has continued to grow. The costs of the mere presence of guns in our culture has also grown. And the gun market contributes less to its costs.
If gun-related crime hasn’t shown some sort of reduction, it is safe to assume the costs haven’t either.
Importantly, when we talk about the costs of guns, it’s not just crime. It includes accidents. It includes suicide attempts, even failed ones.
There’s a cost to each one. Medical costs. Emergency responses. Productivity loss. Since a home with guns is less safe than a home without guns, shouldn’t homeowners’ insurance rates reflect that?
Everytown Research and Policy published its sweeping report on the cost of guns in July of last year. The number: $557 billion annually, or nearly $1,700 for every resident in America. Not every gun owner. Not every NRA member. Every resident.
The gun market does contribute something, though. In 2019, the federal excise tax on guns and ammunition generated $653 million, a little over 1% of what it costs. Yes, that’s just more than nothing.
Indiana’s costs are slightly higher than that average, of course, and Hoosiers just made guns cheaper.
What does culture get for this Faustian bargain? Gun owners get freedom. They get a false sense of safety and security. They get identity.
The rest of us just get the tab.
Michael Leppert is an author, educator and a communication consultant in Indianapolis. He wrote this for the Indiana Capital Chronicle.