The class action lawsuit regarding the Allen County Jail was not about the design or construction of a new jail but about remedying the county’s unconstitutional conditions of confinement. A March 18 piece by two architects from Elevatus Architecture (“By design: Jail architecture emphasizes new thinking regarding both inmates and personnel”) misses the point of the suit.
The Alternatives to Incarceration Working Group offers another perspective.
1) The federal judge’s ruling against the Allen County commissioners and sheriff did not require a new jail with more natural light. He ordered a solution to overcrowding, understaffing and the dangerous living conditions at the jail. The commissioners answered with a new jail costing up to $350 million.
But they’ve provided no solution to the problems that exist now. They’ve not shown due diligence in looking for other solutions. Other viable solutions exist.
Why not renovate the existing jail? The Allen County Jail HEA 1263 Data and Study, February 2022, says, “This expansion will cost in excess of $25 million and will only provide an additional 236 beds. This expansion is too small of an addition, and takes too long to design and construct to make a meaningful impact to the existing and continued overcrowding at the jail.”
We would argue that at $106,000 per additional bed, it’s almost a deal. That’s much less than new construction.
Renovating the existing jail would give the county 968 beds. That expansion combined with incorporating local social services resources at the front end of the criminal justice process would present a viable, more immediate alternative.
Under the state’s 80% capacity determinant for overcrowding, the jail has habitually had more than 586 prisoners for at least the past decade. A renovation would elevate that number to 775.
But the commissioners have looked no further than Elevatus’ recommendation. Why not? Certainly, a second opinion is warranted.
Meanwhile, conditions for prisoners remain fundamentally unchanged.
Instead of a new jail that doubles the number of current beds at twice the per-bed cost, why not build a needed mental health facility that would liberate the sheriff from having to contract out mental health care at $3 million a year? That would deal with overcrowding, save money and provide more humane care for people in need.
A Sept. 14, 2022, report by WANE-TV quoted jail managers as calling for a new jail with a medical unit, preferably with a special section for those with a mental illness. Criminal justice stakeholders have told us that between 40% and 60% of the people in the jail are there for mental health issues, including drug and alcohol abuse. WANE reported those same percentages.
Instead of a mental health unit, liberate the sheriff’s staff from mental health responsibilities.
2) The commissioners’ new jail complex completely avoids the issue for which they have been successfully sued; it doesn’t address current overcrowding, jail staffing shortages, exercise shortfall and jail safety. The commissioners have offered no short- or mid-term solution.
At $350 million, the taxpayers ought to know the who and why of whom they are jailing. Let’s have county government commission a study by an outside data research firm to learn more about the people housed in the jail. Knowing specifics, a path forward utilizing local social service agencies to support criminal justice stakeholders can be designed for a short- and long-term plan to reduce overcrowding.
The solution is not more jails but restoring more people to a productive life. How do the factors of poverty and near-poverty affect people’s bad choices and lead them to jail? No one has been able to tell us the percentage of people locked up at any given time who are living at or below the poverty level.
We hold that poverty and race are the elephants in the room. At any given time, nearly 90% of the people in the jail are split evenly between white and Black. Why is that?
We believe poverty is the underlying answer and contend that most people in jail are there because they can’t afford to get out. A $250 or $500 bond is beyond their means. They don’t have it and can’t borrow it from family or friends.
Jail, then, becomes the county’s warehouse for the impoverished. Allen County has resources and institutions to do better, and a thorough study could generate the will to do so.
3) People fallen on hard times are in the jail. They don’t want to be there and need help to return their lives to workable stability. A criminal justice system/local social services support system could better serve this population.
But the criminal justice system must move out of its silos to provide rehabilitative services for people who may be undereducated and/or underskilled for today’s workplace.
The Alternatives to Incarceration Working Group wants to see Allen County utilize established social services institutions to intervene at the initial stage of the criminal justice process. Our goal is to keep individuals out of the system. Here is a blueprint of how that can be done.
Cass County has used such a system to help reduce jail overpopulation. Its Justice Reinvestment Advisory Council began pretrial services in 2018. Before its implementation, many defendants were detained solely because of their inability to post a monetary bond – not based on their risk of reoffending or to public safety.
Upon arrest in Cass County, a detainee is seen within 48 hours by a pretrial services adviser, who evaluates them using the Indiana Risk Assessment Pretrial Assessment Tool. It’s a methodology to determine the likelihood of a detainee showing up for trial or committing another offense if released on their own recognizance.
The evaluation allows a detainee to remain in society under supervision, rather than in jail, awaiting trial. If employed, the job is not lost, the family is not stressed to fracture, and a human being is not warehoused in jail – unproductive and unresponsive to the community.
The judge, prosecutor and the detainee’s hired lawyer receive the pretrial release recommendation. (In Allen County, a public defender is not appointed to a defendant, if eligible, until after the initial hearing/arraignment.) The determination for release to pretrial services is made at arraignment or at the defendant’s initial hearing.
The risk assessment is a court tool for determining whether a detainee should be released and the conditions for supervision.
The Cass County Jail was 46% over capacity with 70% of the people awaiting trial. For 2021, the pretrial detainee count dropped to less than 20% of jail inmates.
Allen County has a similar program, but it is only for misdemeanors. Nonviolent, minor felony charges should be incorporated.
Besides allowing defendants to spend time outside jail, pretrial services also provide defendants with a variety of resources. We have talked with social service agencies in Fort Wayne, and they are willing to collaborate, cooperate and coordinate with the criminal justice system. This could reduce the short- and long-term jail population and recidivism rate.
How can that be done?
Provide those incarcerated with the social services support and case management needed. Invest in people’s humanity, not their criminality. If they need a job, provide one. If they need transportation to a job, help them find a solution. If they need housing or rehabilitative services, provide them.
After all, the criminal justice system is going to charge them for any service they receive. It’s in the taxpayers’ interest to support a pathway to sustainable productive citizenship, of course, with consequences such as increased supervision if a detainee breaks the rules. But the program is meant to help people be successful after they are released.
The financial benefits of the program have saved Cass County taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars in incarceration costs. The 2022 court and pretrial services annual report determined that the cost to house one adult inmate in the Cass County jail was about $40 a day in 2021. In comparison, according to the Cass County pretrial administrator, it costs about $4.29 per day to help an adult in the pretrial program.
The local Justice Reinvestment Advisory Council could contact Cass County Pretrial Services to learn more about implementing a similar system. Let’s help those who are not as fortunate as we, and in so doing help ourselves.