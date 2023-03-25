As I walked to the Statehouse to testify for Senate Bill 368 – a bill proposing a pilot program named “Tri-Share” for affordable child care that would split the cost three ways among parents, employers and the state – a sign loomed overhead reading “Indiana – a State that Works.”
However, for that to be true, we must address the child care crisis.
The need for affordable, quality child care prevents parents from entering the workforce. In northeast Indiana alone, more than 9,000 “work-willing parents” are ready to work but cannot find affordable child care, according to a recent study by Thomas P. Miller and Associates, an Indianapolis-based consulting firm.
Education nonprofit Early Learning Indiana reports that 40,000 children younger than 6 in the region need care, with only 15,108 spaces available. Furthermore, many families spend up to 22% of their annual income on child care (paying at most 7% is considered affordable).
Further complicating this crisis is that our child care providers are in dire need of staff. Most child care workers earn poverty-level wages and do not receive benefits. More than 23% of child care workers in Indiana qualify for state-funded assistance programs.
We need to come together as a community to address this issue.
Senate Bill 368, the Tri-Share proposal, along with six other bills, did not pass despite broad support from employer and welfare groups and lawmakers from both parties.
Last year, a regional coalition was formed to engage employers, legislators and the child care workforce. This work, seeded by Ambassador Enterprises and the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, is creating a county coalition in all 11 northeast Indiana counties, providing dedicated leadership, a strategic plan, and coordinated and collaborative efforts to design innovative solutions to the crisis.
By coordinating our efforts as a community, we can advocate for effective policies, design programs that work for our families, and have better access to funding and grants.
Advancing child care bills that provide better funding is essential for long-term solutions. State funding is needed to increase child care voucher funding levels and eligibility, allowing providers to pay their workforce a living wage and support working families in affording child care.
Several counties in northeast Indiana are already finding solutions that are making an impact. Noble County lowered the cost of child care by 66%, Kosciusko County created more than 500 new child care seats, and Wabash County raised more than $1 million to increase wages for child care workers.
Change is possible when communities work together to find solutions.
Ensuring every child receives the best start in life is paramount. The early years of a child’s life lay the foundation for their future health and success as well as our community’s future health and success.
We must provide all children with care that prepares them not only for kindergarten but for life itself.
Employers will fill open positions, businesses will grow, communities will thrive, and families will be able to give their children the future they deserve if we get this right.
Indiana must acknowledge the child care crisis, and stakeholders must work together to provide affordable and quality care to parents and children. By doing so, we can ensure that Indiana is a state that truly works for all.