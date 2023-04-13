Fleshing out what is reported on the nightly national and local news with my own thoughts, I come to the conclusion that the state of our union is quite grim.
Internationally, the U.S. has chosen to support Ukraine by supplying that nation with arms, imposing sanctions on Russia and criminalizing Vladimir Putin.
Along with this, the U.S. has shot down a Chinese spy balloon, blamed China for the release of COVID and accused that nation of corporate espionage. We have armed Australia with nuclear submarines to protect their interests in the Pacific from Chinese interference and declared our commitment to protecting Taiwan from Chinese invasion.
Brushing aside our own history of invasions, covert operations and corporate raids (thus claiming the moral high ground), we dismiss a diplomatic solution and seem to be itchin’ for a showdown, thereby advancing the doomsday clock to a tick before zero hour.
Politically, we are recovering from the four-year term of Donald Trump. Rather than making America great again, he proved to be a craven charlatan who turned truth on its head.
His successor, Joe Biden, is 80 years old, and his longevity in politics rests on his ability to read the winds of public opinion rather than his leadership qualities.
We are rancorously divided, we have no trustworthy leader and, arguably, have no proclivity to distinguish fact from fiction.
Economically, the U.S. is experiencing mounting inflation, bank failures, is burdened with a published national debt of $31 trillion and a household debt of $17 trillion. The financial sector is a house of cards teetering on collapse.
Our infrastructure is outdated, requiring trillions of dollars for upgrades; there is a gross inequality in the distribution of wealth; and the number of the homeless and indigent is growing.
Adam Smith’s “invisible hand” having apparently failed, we employ Fed interest rate increases, increase tax rates and reduce government spending to combat these ills. But these weapons are double-edged and place a burden on workers, families, the needy and our standard of living.
Our vaunted capitalism is disintegrating.
Environmentally, the U.S. is experiencing weather events of historic proportions both in violence and frequency. Our fresh water supply is being diminished by wasteful usage, pollution and droughts. Topsoil on our farmlands is undergoing accelerated erosion caused by industrial farming methods and deforestation.
Waste products of industry and human origins are disposed of in landfills and by incineration with untold effects on habitats. Our response is a “green economy,” with household recycling and the Arbor Foundation recommending that everyone plant a tree. At the same time, the Biden administration has authorized an oil-drilling project in Alaska.
We appear to be willing to suffer only minor inconveniences in the face of the risk of the destruction of our civilization.
Socially, we are a confliction of social movements: #metoo, woke, BLM, pro-choice, pro-life, MAGA, Occupy, QAnon, school textbook laundering, et. al.
There seems to be no way to come to a common space to temper the ardors for or against the above movements. The traditional method has been to bring about unity by engaging in a war against a foreign enemy we can all hate. We may be in the process of doing this by our criminalizing of Putin and our staredown with China.
Statewide, Indiana has a General Assembly straight out of the pages of “A Handmaid’s Tale,” and the prospect of a simpleton, Mike Braun, becoming our governor and a MAGA-niac, Jim Banks, becoming our U.S. senator in the 2024 elections.
Locally, Fort Wayne’s movers and shakers seem to prefer “growth” rather than preservation of, in my opinion, its most valuable asset – community pride, participation and care.
There has to be a limit to the number of people, eateries, watering holes and shops a community can sustain before it suffocates itself.
The narrative that “we are making these choices” is what I superimpose on what I think would otherwise be considered madness.
Chester Baran is a Fort Wayne resident.