Children are an inheritance and a blessing from God – not wards of the state.
Parents should be heavily involved in their child’s education because a good education is the key to American democracy and our children’s ability to achieve the American dream.
Frankly, as a mom, I am alarmed by those who think educational choices should be made by the government. I am a proud mother of three and I firmly believe parents know what’s best for their kids – though my kids might have disagreed in their pre-teen and teen years.
My youngest son is finishing up high school, and my two oldest recently graduated from West Point and Baylor University. Like any other mother, I can tell you each of my children is very different from the others, and they have their own unique learning styles.
The three of them are proof that education is not one size fits all.
That’s why I fundamentally believe we need to allow for all modes of education; school choice is critically important.
Parents should be able to make choices in their child’s education, beginning with where they send their children to school. We cannot let a child’s education be defined by their ZIP code.
And we cannot allow government to treat parents like “domestic terrorists” simply because they want to attend a school board meeting and have input into their child’s education.
We need to ensure the next generation of Americans has a diversity of educational choices, including religious schools, home schools, charter schools, private schools, magnet schools, quality public schools and career technical education centers.
Just last month, I had the opportunity to visit with Mr. Dunkin’s class at the East Allen County Career Center and talk with students pursuing a practical career. The value that centers such as this provide for our students and our communities cannot be overstated. It is a crucial part of the school-choice puzzle.
Once the child is in a school that fits their needs, it remains critical that parents have input in their child’s curriculum. From the classroom to school board meetings, a strong educational foundation relies on parental involvement.
The goal of our education system must be to prepare our children for life after graduation. Success isn’t always a four-year college education that could put them into debt for decades to come; a high school diploma should serve as a launching pad that allows students to get a good job, because a job isn’t just a paycheck.
There is dignity in work. And there is just as much value in the trades as there is in other forms of work.
I saw the difference a good education and a good job could have for individuals each day in my courtroom, and that alone is reason enough to prioritize improving our education system. But even further, a well-educated electorate is critical to improving voter turnout and ensuring that the government represents the will of the people.
A good education is the first step toward an informed electorate. We must teach our young people about the fundamentals of democracy and encourage them to engage in the civic process and vote.
After all, schools were at the center of America’s founding. One of the first things our Founding Fathers did was build schools because they understood the fundamental role education would and should play in America.
It all begins with education, so ensuring all children have access to a quality education that fits their needs and is chosen by them and their parents must lead our list of priorities.
Wendy Davis served as an Indiana Judge for more than 12 years. She is a candidate for the Republican nomination in Indiana’s Third Congressional District.