Environmental stewardship is a priority of the Fort Wayne and Allen County Comprehensive Plan.
Presently, county and city lands set aside for wildlife and ecological preservation are less than 1%. To maintain what Fort Wayne and Allen County have, development must adhere to the Fort Wayne and Allen County Comprehensive Plan at all planning levels.
Proposed development of the southwest intersection of Parnell Avenue and Spy Run Extended is an example of why the comprehensive plan for the environment needs consideration.
This project puts at risk three major issues the comprehensive plan seeks to protect: keeping a pervious surface from becoming impervious, an endangered mussel population, and erosion from the removal of protective vegetation.
The proposed development has been postponed once and is rescheduled for a second presentation to the Fort Wayne Plan Commission as a result of incomplete information about potential environmental impacts.
Eighty percent of this 4.5-acre parcel is floodplain. Most of the proposed structures, asphalt and concrete will be located on the east half of the property, which is 100% floodplain. This presently undeveloped land supports a natural forested floodplain.
Unfortunately, some of these trees have already been removed in preparation of the proposed project. This is not allowed without compensation.
Development could result in almost 50% of the now-pervious surface area becoming impervious. This would eliminate the absorption and filtering of rainwater that is now performed by the forested floodplain. This would also add runoff from rain to our flood-prone community.
The comprehensive plan states: “Flooding is of great concern in Allen County. Most significantly, the City has pursued buyouts of floodplain properties in partnership with the Maumee River Basin Commission. Acquired properties have been returned to a more natural state, allowing for floodplain mitigation.”
It’s unfortunate that this property was not part of these acquisitions. The proposed impacts of this project on flooding and wildlife need careful consideration.
This location is also a special spot for endangered mussels. Working with local organizations to protect natural habitat areas, particularly along the liner riparian corridors and around critical aquatic communities, is part of the comprehensive plan: “Particular attention should be paid to rivers and streams in Allen County, which are home to unique aquatic communities that host a variety of rare and endangered mussels, amphibians and plant species.”
The proposed installation of docks and boat operations could have a negative effect.
As cited in a 2016 Indiana Department of Natural Resources review of a project in adjacent Johnny Appleseed Park: “The following species have been documented within a half mile of the project area: B mussels (all documented in the St. Joseph River within the project area).”
This study identified seven mussel species. Four species are “federally and state endangered,” one is “state endangered” and two are “species of special concern.” Under the Fish and Wildlife Concerns section of the IDNR review is the following statement: “Mussels: There is a bed in the St. Joseph River through Johnny Appleseed Park area with the potential of a federally endangered mussel species (rayed bean) still being present. Before this project could be considered, a comprehensive mussel survey of the entire project area downstream of the dam must be conducted.”
Permitting of this project at Parnell and Spy Run will require an IDNR review, likely on several impacts. This review will provide crucial information when it comes to applying the environmental stewardship statements contained in the comprehensive plan.
At this time, however, there is a problematic situation regarding the IDNR requirement to replace already removed trees. “Impacts to non-wetland forest over one (1) acre should be mitigated at a minimum 2:1 ratio.”
How many trees have already been removed? How many more will be removed from public property, on both sides of the River Greenway trail, to accommodate this private business’s need to access the river?
IDNR also requires “measures for erosion control,” most often silt fences: “Do not deposit or allow demolition materials or debris to fall or otherwise enter the waterway.”
No erosion-control measures are in place in the initial site-clearing work. Presently, the ground is bare and susceptible to erosion flowing into the river.
Environmental stewardship is, in part, constant awareness of how man-made elements affect our natural environment.
The plan commission, various city departments needing to review it and the public are fortunate to have a well-developed guiding document in the comprehensive plan to weigh the impacts of this project.
Also within the plan is the “No Adverse Impact initiative, which provides a holistic approach to floodplain management and should be considered as a guide for future land use decisions within river basins in Allen County.”
The metrics are firmly in place and must be considered by the plan commission when making a decision about this proposed project.
Dan Wire has held various positions focused on maintaining the three rivers in Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana.