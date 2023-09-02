Several weeks ago, I took a call in my office at Citizens Square from a resident upset about a pothole he had hit and the deterioration of streets. He wanted to complain about the condition of his street, and he wanted to get it fixed.
I was happy to take the time to explain to him whom he could contact, how the process worked and how to follow up with any other questions.
That conversation is like many I have had over the past eight years regarding how city government operates and where people can get help and support. Many people do not fully understand how our municipality works, whom to contact when there is an issue and whom to contact when all else fails.
This makes sense when you realize that city elections have drawn lower voter turnout than other general elections.
The 2020 presidential election (which comprised federal, state and county offices) brought out 63.82% of Allen County’s registered voters. In the 2022 general election cycle (federal, state and county elections) 38.12% of Allen County’s registered voters went to the polls.
However, in the most recent municipal general election in 2019, only 30.57% of Allen County’s registered voters cast their ballots – the lowest of any of the recent elections.
If you review Allen County’s history of voter turnout, you find that this has been the growing pattern.
After analyzing these statistics and having talked to thousands of voters, my conclusion is that people believe that presidential, congressional, state and county elections are the most important. While it is true that they are essential, whom we vote for in city elections impacts us and our daily lives more than any other level of government.
Every day, we drive on city streets which have signs and stoplights that are maintained by the city.
The Fort Wayne Police Department is in our neighborhoods and on the streets, keeping us safe.
Dispatchers answer 911 calls to coordinate the fire and police responding to emergencies.
Trash is picked up by a company that is contracted with the city.
The water we use to drink, grow our lawns, brush our teeth and flush our toilets comes from City Utilities.
The sewer system is run by city employees.
They also install and maintain parks, trails, roads and sidewalks.
All of this impacts the community daily.
Elected city officials make decisions on how taxpayer money is spent. They determine public safety policies, department staffing and equipment needs.
They promote economic development, which helps new businesses invest in the community while also working with established businesses to promote growth. That in turn creates more jobs and opportunities for citizens.
The city played a key part in bringing Parkview Field, the Grand Wayne Center and Electric Works into being.
These same elected officeholders establish ordinances that affect neighborhoods and help maintain home values.
These issues affect the lives of Fort Wayne residents every day. That means having every registered voter in Fort Wayne vote in city elections can and will make a difference.
The city general election is Nov. 7 – just over nine weeks away. Fort Wayne residents will select the leaders who will operate and maintain the city on our behalf, including decisions on how and where our tax money is spent.
Should it be invested in new infrastructure, new road projects, public safety, downtown improvements, neighborhoods or parks? Your vote will help decide.
Every registered voter in the city needs to exercise the right to vote. It is our responsibility to make Fort Wayne better. What happens on the city level affects us not only today, tomorrow and a year from now, it also impacts future generations of our city.
I urge you to take time to vote on Nov. 7 to help make our community stronger and better. Make an impact on Fort Wayne and have your voice heard.
Lana Keesling is the Fort Wayne city clerk.