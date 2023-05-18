The face of those living in the elements of our city continues to change with the arrival and aftermath of the pandemic. The meaning behind that new face is frightening.
As the founder of Street Reach for the Homeless, I have been advocating for and serving those living in the rough or on the edge of that deep, dark abyss for more than a decade. The preconceived notion of a straggle-haired chronically homeless man in tattered clothes falls to the wayside as more women, men and children find themselves in this precarious position – never imagining this would become a chapter in their life story. Their very foundations are withering away, if not disintegrating.
In this city, no permanent year-round shelter beds exist without a population-specific barrier. Not a one!
The 2022 Point in Time Count identified more than 170 people experiencing homelessness, along with an estimated 2,500 to 3,000 people who have been affected by this crisis.
In the 2021-22 academic year, Fort Wayne Community Schools assisted more than 940 students whose families were experiencing homelessness. Of all individuals touched by the homeless care system in our community, 40% are children.
As a community, that figure should stagger us and call us into action.
There is a failing of affordable housing options and shelter practices that are bringing this city to the brink of an acute homeless crisis. We are dangerously close to accepting this as a problem with no solution.
We turn our backs on this inhumanity and move forward with increased downtown development along with lack of accountability for promised new and expanded services by others.
One in every four households is just a step from this tragedy as they are paying more than 30% of their income toward housing. Job loss, medical expense, car repairs, domestic violence, income inequality, PTSD, and, for about only one quarter, addictions add to the mountain of circumstances that can place one in this debacle.
If, as a community, we decide housing is a basic human right, then we will live in a stronger, more compassionate city that benefits all its citizens.
In 1948, the United States signed the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, recognizing adequate housing as a component of the human right to an adequate standard of living. As a city, we are falling short.
This only exacerbates the situation for those mired in the darkness of this dilemma along with the gentrification of older neighborhoods which are foreshadowing the situation for others, many on fixed incomes. They are being priced out of their neighborhood homes and now teeter on the slim edge of that same dark hole.
In February, “Everyone Home: Fort Wayne’s Community Plan to Prevent and End Homelessness” was announced. This strategic plan is the result of a study of current needs and existing services along with the hopes and dreams of many for what could be.
A review of this plan shows a lack of understanding of those unhoused in the elements and the challenges faced by those in that situation itself in this city.
Subcommittees are being formed to focus on landlord engagement, lower barrier services and prevention, while the ever-increasing number of those already in the depths of destitution continue to wait. In the past three weeks alone, more than 45 tents have been given to new faces coming to the rough as, again, there is “no room at the inn” where expanded services and shelter were pledged.
As a community, it is our obligation to enable and empower all our citizens with compassion and mercy. We must demand more of our leadership, both public and private, who, for more than a decade, have allowed this situation to remain unaddressed and for systems to fail.
This is not someone else’s problem; this is our problem, each of us, to ease the burden, to lift those who are struggling, show empathy and provide hope for those in need. They are our neighbors; they are someone’s sons and daughters and have as varied backgrounds as each of us.
Many are artists, writers, athletes, businesspeople, parents and more who now simply walk a different path.
Search for your compassion, increase your knowledge to erase the unknown and rid yourself of biases that are merely judgments against these men and women.
If you are not called to action, then simply please recognize the humanity of each of these individuals, as I do, as you look into their eyes and offer a smile and warmth. That act of humanity is the beginning of change – and change is needed today!
Sally Segerson is founder of Street Reach for the Homeless.