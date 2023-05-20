As a city councilman, I enjoy working on a number of economic development projects for Fort Wayne.
Downtown revitalization and riverfront development are vital to our continued growth as a city. I was proud to be a co-sponsor of the public financing of the Electric Works Project, and for many years I have been working on the return of passenger rail service.
However, no efforts are more important than those to enhance and improve our neighborhoods.
There are more than 400 recognized neighborhoods in Fort Wayne, and about 50 of them are located in the Fifth District. While downtown, the riverfront and Electric Works are key developments in the heart of our community, neighborhoods are the backbone of our community.
I spend a lot of time in our neighborhoods and work with our volunteer leaders, who know their neighbors on every block and on every street.
City government is concentrating on neighborhood development now more than ever before, thanks to Mayor Tom Henry and the Neighborhood Planning and Activation Workgroup.
On May 9, City Council unanimously passed the Packard 2030 Plan. This is a planning document that will become a guiding light for 18 neighborhoods located in the southwest urban core of our city, and in the district I am proud to represent. These 18 neighborhoods make up the Packard Area Planning Alliance.
Many visionary staff members of our city Community Development Division, led by Director Nancy Townsend and assisted by expert planners Dan Baisden and Josh Campbell, worked with dozens of dedicated community leaders to put a comprehensive plan together for this area.
Specifically, Packard 2030 is a strategic initiative dedicated to responsible growth and direction of these 18 historic neighborhoods. During a comprehensive three-year process that involved dozens of people in more than 200 public forums and workshops, a blueprint was adopted that guides and preserves neighborhood history, enhances its revitalization and character, seeks to improve housing stock, supports business and entrepreneurial programs, enhances commercial corridors, and promotes responsible zoning provisions.
In short, it serves as a starting point and guide for more detailed planning and public engagement that will occur in the future.
This strategic plan covers most of the 46807 ZIP code area, and promotes the notion that every resident should have the ability to thrive in their own neighborhood. It further sets out goals to preserve and promote historical character, encourage more home ownership, support tenant-based programs for renters, utilize renewable energy sources and energy-efficient appliances, celebrate the arts, promote inclusiveness and diversity for everyone, and improve mobility in our parks and playgrounds for those with disabilities.
A specific goal highlighted in the plan is recognition of Irishtown Plaza, in what is now the Hoagland-Masterson Neighborhood. In this section of our city, many of our first residents settled. They were of Irish descent and worked with other laborers to build our canal and later our railroads in the 1800s.
In what is now Packard Park, there once stood a large factory that produced high-quality pianos and organs. I still have a pump organ at home my mother used to play. The Jenney Electric Company began on South Wayne Avenue and later became General Electric after moving to its Broadway location.
In short, Packard 2030 is a comprehensive plan and a decision-making guide to promote responsible future growth in a section of our city that has a population of almost 20,000 people. Many live in homes that are more than 100 years old. It is truly a grassroots, community-oriented framework for future initiatives in the 46807 ZIP code. It is also a framework for future development and preservation of neighborhoods, in all portions of our city.
Packard 2030 now sets the pace for future neighborhood preservation. Some of these are already underway and will come to City Council for approval in the near future.
This is an exciting time to live in Fort Wayne and to see our city grow in a quality and inclusive fashion. I thank the vision of so many community leaders for bringing this to reality.
Geoff Paddock, a Democrat, represents the Fifth District on the Fort Wayne City Council.